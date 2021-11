The College Football Playoff committee has plenty to think about before they announce their decision on Tuesday. As usual, there are plenty willing to offer advice. Several contenders for football’s final four had close wins on Saturday, which some would call ugly wins against lesser foes. Moreover, Michigan State lost to Purdue 40-29 in a surprising upset. The Spartans were ranked No. 3 in last week’s selection show. Expect plenty of shifting to take place on Tuesday.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO