NHL Daily Fantasy Helper: Monday 11/15/21

By Brandon Gdula
numberfire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNHL DFS is similar to MLB in terms of how you build lineups, how you view stacking, and how to value players. Two main points to always focus on in NHL DFS are what lines the players are on and making sure the goalies you are rostering are confirmed as the...

www.numberfire.com

NHL
numberfire.com

NHL Betting Guide: Monday 11/15/21

Detroit +1.5 (-235): 1-Star Rating Out of 5. The Detroit Red Wings have been one of the better stories in the NHL to start the season. They are 8-6-2 in their first 16 games, and they seem to be turning the corner on the rebuild. With some really exciting young players added to the lineup, Detroit is not to be underestimated by the other NHL teams.
NHL
canescountry.com

Storm Advisory 11/5/21: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundup

A deep dive into Frederik Andersen’s path to the Canes, from the NHL’s Scott Burnside. [NHL]. Jordan Eberle scored the first hat trick in Seattle Kraken history Thursday night against the Sabres. [Kraken]. Elliotte Friedman sat down with Jack Eichel to discuss his surgery, trade and more. [SN]. Pekka Rinne...
ENVIRONMENT
numberfire.com

FanDuel NHL Draft Percentages: Monday 11/8/21

If you've played fantasy hockey over on FanDuel, then you know the importance of draft percentages, especially in larger-field tournaments. Knowing who the competition is using enables you to think with a contrarian mindset. And if your under-the-radar play ends up hitting, well, you're one step closer to a victory.
NHL
numberfire.com

Daily Fantasy Hockey Podcast: The Daily Deke, Friday 11/5/21

The Jets are the chalk option of the slate but who else can you look to stack in tournaments? The Daily Deke breaks down the slate going position by position to cover options at different price tiers. Each episode of The Daily Deke is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher,...
NHL
numberfire.com

3 NHL FanDuel Studs to Target on Monday 11/8/21

In any daily fantasy lineup, spending up in any daily fantasy lineup is how to get the superstars and the highest upside players in your lineup. In NHL DFS, it’s different from paying up in sports like NBA or NFL. Someone can be one of the highest salaried players at his position and put up a total dud of a performance, and paying that much for him would be a huge mistake. Let’s make sure we are paying up in the right spots when building our lineups tonight.
NHL
numberfire.com

CBS Boston

Report: Fenway Sports Group Close To Purchasing Pittsburgh Penguins

BOSTON (CBS) — Can the ownership group of the Boston Red Sox also own a rival of the Boston Bruins? We may soon find out. The Wall Street Journal’s Cara Lombardo reported on Tuesday that Fenway Sports Group — the group that owns the Red Sox, Liverpool Football Club, and 50 percent of Roush Fenway Racing — “is in advanced talks to buy the Pittsburgh Penguins hockey team.” “A deal could be finalized later this week, assuming the talks don’t fall apart,” Lombardo reported. The Penguins are currently owned by Ronald Burke and Mario Lemieux, who played for the team from 1984-2006, winning two Stanley Cups and three Hart Trophies while making nine All-Star teams during his Hall of Fame career. That duo bought the team in 1999, after the team filed for bankruptcy. The team has won three Stanley Cups since then. FSG announced a major financial investment from RedBird Capital Partners back in March. FSG has made it clear that it intended to add to its sports portfolio after that $750 million investment. FSG was founded by John Henry and Tom Werner in 2001. The group acquired the Red Sox in February 2002.
NHL
Denver Post

NHL postpones 3 games amid Ottawa Senators virus outbreak

The NHL postponed three Ottawa Senators games on Monday amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team, the first time any North American major professional sports league has been hit by rescheduling this fall because of the coronavirus. Games scheduled for Tuesday at New Jersey, at home Thursday against Nashville and...
NHL
numberfire.com

WGR550

The Sabres are still waiting on their injured players.

On Olofsson, “He’s a shooter and this affects his shooting and he can do everything else, but when it comes to pulling the trigger it’s effecting him. It’s just a little, little thing that just won’t stop nagging him.”
NHL

