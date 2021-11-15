Could THIS Ever Happen In Bismarck/Mandan?

Pretty cool that we are able to attend live shows in Bisman again. When the pandemic first began and we all saw our freedom slowly, painfully taken away, it seemed like life would never be the same. Our local sporting events, entertainment, and even going to the movies came to a...
It's crazy finding out information on things you have just assumed all along wouldn't be a worry for people. I am single and have never had children, I also have had hardly, well make that zero, moments around a baby and a diaper. I wouldn't even know the first step on how to change a diaper. Of course, many people have, and know the headaches and financial pain-in-the-rear-end ( yes pun attended ) the whole process is.
This sad story developed back in early October when Glasser Images had to close their doors back in early October. The long list of "To Do's " can be pretty overwhelming when after the EASY part ( asking him or her to marry you ) was done, now that they said "Yes", planning a wedding takes time. All the arrangements have to be done, where the wedding will take place, what date works best for all concerned, where to find a caterer, just who or who will not be invited can give you ulcers. So what do you think is THE most important part of a wedding? To most people, their answer would be lining up a photographer, because the pictures will be your for life, to look back and remember that special day.
The 12th Annual Big One Art & Craft Fair is coming to Bismarck on November 19 and 20. Just before Black Friday hits, there is a big shopping event happening right here in Bismarck. The 12th Annual Big One Art & Craft Fair will be at the Bismarck Event Center this weekend. You can get most, if not all, of your holiday shopping in one place this Friday and Saturday.
Christmas lights and displays are going up all around Bismarck-Mandan. 'Tis the season of hot cocoa on chilly nights, holiday shopping, and Christmas lights. With all the lights and displays going up, Bismarck-Mandan is quickly beginning to look like Whoville. And one of the community's favorite display houses is almost done hanging lights and decorations for another season of Christmas cheer.
It's not too difficult to understand the laws, especially when you enter an airport. I am still amazed every time I hear about how people just lose their minds when they are at the airport or on an airplane. One of the biggest issues these days is the whole wearing a mask thing. Look, I don't like it just as much as the next person, but when we are told that we must wear a mask the second we walk into an airport and keep it on until our plane lands and we reach our destination - Then I simply comply. It's not hard to figure out. Some people believe it's a personal front against their freedom, and they wait until they are 36,000 feet in the air until they freak out, and become combative.
THIS WEEKEND ONLY, THE GRINCH WILL BE LIVE IN BISMARCK. The Grinch is on his way to Bismarck, did you hear? He is on his way to steal all the presents, causing chaos and fear! If you are looking for a bit of early holiday cheer, DanceWorx is putting on a family holiday production of The Grinch this year.
Have you ever come across a situation when your integrity and honesty are put to the test?. It happens so fast you know? It's a moment that unfortunately many people take the wrong path and make wrong decisions. A situation came about last night here in Bismarck which happens all the time, I found out about this one, and immediately thought about making an example of this.
Have you checked out the Spare Time Arcade at Midway Lanes in Mandan?. How much fun is it to play arcade games? Even if you suck as bad as I do, it is still a blast to goof off and be a kid once in a while. And that is exactly what I did the other night.
Several hundreds of people swarmed the Capitol grounds on Monday, November 8th at 12 noon for a "We The People Patriot Rally." Headling the planning event was District 40 chairman from Minot Jay Lundeen. The event was MC'd by Chris Berg, former Valley News Live host, who quit his job...
Are you looking for something fresh and brand new?. I am a single guy who rarely has a full refrigerator, NOT because I'm lazy, but I never know what I'll be hungry for every night. I have my usual stores I like to go to, and my normal boring routine it seems that I follow. I don't take too much time to shop, because I pretty much know where everything is and what I'll end up purchasing. Pretty dull I know. That all will change now that I have found an excellent new grocery store.
All I know is we just made it through all the candy and costumes of Halloween, then of course the second the last trick or treater heads home, it's immediately time to start thinking Thanksgiving. That's the tradition we seem to go by every year. The bird awaits us all.
Comments / 0