Gerwyn Price is through his opening group match at the 2021 Grand Slam of Darts edging past Nathan Rafferty but was highly critical of his performance post match. "Nathan I think played really well in the middle part of the game. It's hard enough playing him, the crowd but then you hear his manager in the background. He's louder than the crowd, if you want to do that then fair play but I got over the winning line. I could have lost that game but if I did lose, it was because of my own fault," said Price post match.

