Toledo offense revving up in November

Uncertainty at the quarterback position and poor offensive line play has plagued Toledo throughout the season, sabotaging what could have been a Mid-American Conference West championship.

The Rockets have the defense to get to Detroit — and now they might have the offense. Just not in 2021. But if the final two games of the season resemble the previous two, the offensive woes from September and October could be distant memories.

The next opportunity for UT comes at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Ohio University.

“We’re a victim of our own success on offense,” Toledo coach Jason Candle said. “There’s a high standard here. We’ve had a lot of great players come through here on offense. And there are a lot of talented guys in that locker room right now. Some guys have flashed at different times throughout the course of the year.

“The biggest thing is production on early downs and staying ahead of the sticks. We’ve been much better on third down, partly because of good, tough throws and catches, but also because we’ve been much better on first and second down. We’ve been aided by some explosive plays and good individual performances.”

In the past two games — a shootout loss to Eastern Michigan and disembowelment of archrival Bowling Green — Toledo has 1,211 yards of offense and 98 points, an output that, as Candle alluded to, is in line with the past. Beginning in 2011, UT ranked ninth, 32nd, 39th, 15th, 30th, seventh, 14th, 30th, 36th, and 13th nationally in total offense.

During the months of September and October, the Rockets averaged 371.8 yards and 28.5 points per game.

In November, they’re averaging 605.5 yards and 49 points. Toledo is now 54th in total offense (421.3 yards).

“I just think we’ve been executing at a high level,” said wide receiver Matt Landers, who’s played a role in UT’s rise. “...Everybody is coming together and playing well and for each other. We’re starting to find consistency.”

Landers, a 6-foot-5 transfer from Georgia, is starting to deliver on the deserved hype that accompanied him to Toledo. The junior has eight receptions for 207 yards and three touchdowns the last two weeks.

The increase in yards correlates with Dequan Finn’s third and fourth starts at quarterback. During the two-game swell, he’s 48 of 69 for 731 yards with six touchdowns and one interception after completing 41 percent of his passes for 346 yards and two touchdowns in his first two starts.

“The sense of urgency that he may have had the first couple starts, some of that is starting to move away,” Candle said. “You can feel it in the operation as you watch it out there.”

Seventh-year center Bryce Harris agrees, noting the most obvious difference is Finn’s confidence. He’s grown comfortable with his protection, which results in more rhythm and the ability to move the football downfield.

Explosive plays have not been an issue for the Rockets, as they rank 15th nationally in plays of 40 or more yards (17), eighth in plays of 50 or more yards (11), first in plays of 60 or more yards (eight), sixth in plays of 70 or more yards (four), and first in plays of 80 or more yards (two).

Toledo’s offense has touchdowns of 80, 59, 50, 67, 26, and 22 yards in the past two games. And that doesn’t include Jacquez Stewart’s 97-yard kickoff return.

“I think it’s pretty simple, to be honest,” Harris said. “The No. 1 thing we struggled with was execution. All the way up until Week 1 of the season we were right where we wanted to be, but there were other areas where we didn’t execute. We’re just executing in all phases of the offense. We’re doing the best job communicating we've done the entire season [on the offensive line]. At the end of the day, us as a group are playing a lot more physical. The most physical group wins upfront.”

UT has 480 rushing yards on 72 carries in November, an average of nearly seven yards per carry. Through eight games, Toledo’s quarterbacks were sacked 29 times.

That number is down to five over the past two games, 1.1 sacks per game less.

Better results on first and second down have improved the offensive flow, a faster tempo means more plays, and more possessions lead to more points. The Rockets were 11 of 23 on third down against Eastern Michigan and BGSU, 12 percentage points higher than their season average and a two-game sample size that would rank 11th nationally.

“High execution makes life on a play-caller easier,” said Candle, who began calling plays for UT in 2012. “I really respect how our guys have approached the last few weeks. The preparation has been outstanding. The attention to detail is really good. We’ve had some really good Tuesday practices. Tuesdays are tough around here. Those are your padded days. They’re the hard ones. As the week progresses, we haven’t fallen off in our preparation and we’re finishing the week.”