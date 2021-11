You can help make sure your neighbors here in Western New York don't go hungry this holiday season by donating to the 'Food 2 Families' donation drive. Join 2 On Your Side, Tops Friendly Markets, and Townsquare Media for the 17th annual Food 2 Families Food Drive. Between now and December 24, 2021, you can buy a 'Little Brown Bag of Hope' from your neighborhood Tops Friendly Market. The bags will be donated to FeedMore WNY to ensure that all families in WNY have enough to eat. If you can't make it out to a Tops, you can text to donate by sending “FeedMore" to 76278.

