ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Death of Chris Daughtry’s daughter ‘too premature’ to consider homicide, DA says

By Laura Schweizer
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33PQRI_0cxLfPvZ00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — District Attorney (DA) General Jared Effler released a statement Monday morning after the death of a former American Idol contestant’s daughter .

Chris Daughtry’s daughter, Hannah Marie Price, 25, was found dead at a Fentress County home late Friday night. The DA said in a statement that it is too premature and “irresponsible” to consider her death a homicide. It also stated that no one has been arrested in connection with her death.

Questions remain in death of Chris Daughtry’s stepdaughter; boyfriend arrested for unrelated charges

The news was originally reported by ‘People Magazine.’ Daughtry’s band has postponed all shows on their current tour through Tuesday.

“Due to the unexpected death of Chris and Deanna Daughtry’s daughter, Hannah, all currently scheduled shows for the coming week for Daughtry have been postponed,” reads a message posted to the band’s social media channel s. “The Daughtry family thanks you for your understanding and respectfully asks for privacy at this very difficult time.”

MORE: Chris Daughtry postpones tour following ‘unexpected death’ of daughter Hannah, band confirms

Daughtry, 41, married Deanna Daughtry in 2000. Together they have four children: Hannah, 25, and Griffin, 23, from Deanna’s previous relationship, and twins Adalynn Rose and Noah James, 10, People reports.

On Instagram, Deanna thanked the public for supporting their family but mentioned that sustained injuries may be the reason behind her death.

“We are awaiting autopsy results to determine how Hannah sustained the injuries that cause her death,” she wrote. “We are heartbroken.”

Officials are continuing to investigate.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
WKRN News 2

Who killed Young Dolph? Memphis Police share suspect photos

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police released photos Thursday of suspects believed to be involved in a fatal South Memphis shooting that took the life of rapper Young Dolph. The photos show a person in gray pants and a dark hoodie with gun in hand, apparently firing. Police also released a photo of a white car that may be […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Daughtry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Idol#People Magazine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
WKRN News 2

Who is Young Dolph? Rapper killed in Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Rapper Young Dolph was shot and killed on Nov. 17 at a South Memphis cookie shop, shocking not only the Memphis community, but fans all over the country. Young Dolph, whose real name is Adolph Thornton Jr., was originally born in Chicago in 1985. He moved to Memphis at the age of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy