Wholesale energy prices hit second highest level in at least three years

By Mark Sweney
The Guardian
 3 days ago
Gas hob ring Photograph: Ina Fassbender/AFP/Getty Images

Wholesale energy prices hit the second highest level in at least three years on Monday, adding pressure on suppliers struggling to secure electricity and gas at competitive rates.

Low wind speeds were to blame for pushing wholesale energy prices for the peak period between 5pm and 6pm over £2,000 per megawatt hour, only the second time they have surpassed this level since 2018.

The UK’s power grid was forced to turn to gas-fired power plants and coal to make up for the lack of wind power generation, a problem that has exacerbated the energy price crisis that started in August.

The price surge on Monday was still below the levels reached in mid-September, when they hit £2,500 per MWh. The record wholesale prices have forced almost 20 energy suppliers to go bust since the start of September, , with more failures expected in the coming weeks.

“The very high wholesale prices have caused significant distress even before winter begins,” said Anna Moss, head of consumer markets at Cornwall Insight, which compiled the data. “How suppliers fare is in the hands of wholesale trading parties, and how suppliers can manage their costs through the winter months ahead.”

On Monday, gas-fired power plants were producing nearly 55% of electricity needs, up from a more typical level of 40%, while the rapidly disappearing coal sector accounted for about 3%.

Wind farms accounted for just 4%, a fraction of the average of 21% supplied over the last year, according to data from the Drax Electric Insights website.

Demand for energy has rocketed as economies reopen following the coronavirus pandemic, with wholesale prices also under pressure due to lower supplies from Russia to western Europe.

While natural gas prices have climbed steeply, the UK’s price cap on energy bills stops companies from immediately passing those costs on to their customers.

Last month, Cornwall Insight released a report estimating that energy bills could rise by as much as 30% from 1 April, when industry regulator Ofgem is set to raise the price cap to contain the crisis engulfing suppliers.

• This article was amended on 16 November 2021 to remove mention of a 55-day run of coal-free power generation. That was in August 2020 rather than 2021.

Higher interest rates 'could weigh on UK housing market'

Nationwide Building Society has said there could be a "cooling" of the UK's red-hot housing market because of rising inflation and interest rates.
National Grid profits surge on back of European energy crisis

Europe's energy crisis has sparked a profit surge for National Grid after its subsea power cables connecting the UK to the continent generated greater revenues on the back of record highs in the electricity market.
Oil prices begin to plunge

LAFAYETTE, LA (KADN) - The price of oil is decreasing and many think this means the price of gas will drop.
Swiss Watch Exports Have Skyrocketed to the Highest Monthly Level in 7 Years

In the wake of two multimillion-dollar Geneva watch auctions held by Christie's and Sotheby's, respectively, the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry (FHS) has announced that exports of luxury timepieces are continuing on an upward trajectory.
Japan's consumer prices extend gains as fuel costs surge

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan's core consumer prices rose for the second straight month in October, as fuel costs accelerated at the fastest pace in more than a decade and pressures from raw materials shortages gradually passed through to retailers.
U.S. natgas futures edge up on near record LNG exports

Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged up about 2% on Thursday as liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports climbed to near record highs as the sixth liquefaction train at Cheniere Energy Inc's (LNG.A) Sabine Pass export plant in Louisiana continues to ramp up.
In Britain, fears grow over spiking winter fuel bills

British pensioner Doreen Thompson wears extra layers of clothes in her two-bedroom apartment outside London to avoid turning the heat on since her utility bills have jumped.
U.S. Gasoline Prices Remain Volatile

The upward pressure on gasoline prices has eased a bit, but the pump price is significantly higher than it was a year ago when the U.S. was beginning to recover from recession, following the surge of COVID-19 cases in 2020.
EIA reports a 26-billion-cubic-foot weekly climb in natural-gas supplies

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that domestic supplies of natural gas rose by 26 billion cubic feet for the week ended Nov. 12.
UK inflation rate 2021 - live: Price rises at highest in a decade at 4.2% amid fears over Covid recovery

Inflation in the UK climbed sharply to 4.2 per cent in October, its highest rate for almost a decade, driven by rising fuel and energy prices, adding to pressure on the Bank of England to raise its key interest rate at its December meeting.
Surging energy and fuel costs push inflation to near-decade high

UK inflation has jumped to a near-decade high as soaring energy and fuel prices pushed up the cost of living, according to official figures.
Analysis – LNG markets eye record prices in race to replenish stocks

LONDON (Reuters) – Liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices face a quick return to recent record highs as cold weather approaches the Northern Hemisphere and surging power demand and depleted gas storage heightens the global energy crunch, particularly in Europe.
Natural gas prices in Europe soar on pipeline setback

MOSCOW/LONDON (Reuters) – The price of natural gas surged again in Europe on Wednesday after a delay in the approval process for a major new pipeline from Russia exacerbated worries about whether the continent will have enough gas this winter.
