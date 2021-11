The 2021 version of Thompson vs. Hoover 2.0 is Friday night at 7 at the Hoover Met. The winner, as usual of late, plays for the Class 7A state championship on Dec. 1. The two Region 3 rivals have played twice a season since 2017, each year in the regular-season and in the playoff semifinals. The Bucs lost all of those regular-season meetings until this year when Hoover rallied to earn a 24-21 victory thanks to a Bennett Meredith-to-Jabari Gaines touchdown pass with 14 seconds left. Hoover has won the playoff rematch just once, in 2017, the last time the Bucs won a state title.

HOOVER, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO