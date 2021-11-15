ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA Champion Richard Jefferson Takes Today’s Players to Task for Willingness to Watch in Street Clothes: ‘It Is No Longer a Badge of Honor to Play Every Game’

By Phil Watson
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After being listed as probable to play on Nov. 12 against the Boston Celtics, NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo missed the Milwaukee Bucks’ overtime loss to the Boston Celtics with a sprained ankle. Antetokounmpo has neither a reputation for being injury-prone nor a player who regularly asks out of the lineup....

NBA
