Holiday Gift Guide With Janet St. Paul Studio

It takes a very special diamond to outshine high jewelry by the likes of Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels, but Christie’s may have found such a stone.
The auction house’s Jewels Online: The London Edit sale is led by a breathtaking fancy vivid blue diamond that may just upstage the other lots, especially when it comes to bidding.
Colorful diamonds, such as this particular oval-cut rarity, continue to command high prices at auction. In fact, the largest and most expensive blue diamond ever sold, the Oppenheimer Blue, hammered for an eye-popping $57.6 million at Christie’s back in 2016. This specific unmounted...
