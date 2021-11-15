ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Gift, Happier’ With Bed Bath & Beyond

KXAN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith more families traveling and getting together this holiday season, many of us will be giving more gifts. Lifestyle Expert Amy Sewell is here for Bed Bath & Beyond with ideas to help you “gift, happier.”. “Most of us are excited about gathering with family for the holidays —...

www.kxan.com

SFGate

'Love It or List It' Spots One Thing in Your Kitchen That Can Sink a Home Sale

On HGTV's "Love It or List It," real estate agent David Visentin tries to find a new house for his clients, while designer Hilary Farr works hard to renovate their home and persuade them to stay. Yet on the latest episode, Farr is challenged by homeowners with a mile-long list of complaints about their property, prompting Farr to complain, "Young modern couples want it all!"
TV & VIDEOS
CNET

Bed Bath & Beyond Black Friday deals: You can buy them today, but there's a catch

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Bed Bath & Beyond has kicked off its early Black Friday sales with discounts on brands like Bissell, Shark and Ninja. Here's the catch: You only have five days -- the sale ends Sunday, Nov. 21 -- so you'll need to act fast if there's something you want to buy.
SHOPPING
NBC Los Angeles

Shop Early and in Person: Bed Bath & Beyond CEO's Holiday Shopping Advice Amid Supply Chain Issues

Mark Tritton's advice for holiday shoppers this year is simple, yet pointed: Shop early and in person. Tritton, 56, has an up-close view of the country's ongoing supply chain issues. He's the CEO of retail chain Bed Bath & Beyond, and like most U.S. retailers, he's spent the past year and a half dealing with industrywide complications caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
SHOPPING
Dayton Daily News

Kroger to sell Bed, Bath & Beyond products online and in stores next year

Kroger customers will soon be able to buy Bed, Bath & Beyond home and baby products on the company’s online site and in select stores. “Kroger is a leader in fresh food and innovation,” said Rodney McMullen, Kroger’s chairman and CEO. “Every day, we look for new and differentiated ways and experiences to meet our customers evolving needs and elevate and celebrate the moments that matter most to our customers. As an illustration, Bed Bath & Beyond has a compelling portfolio of products that complement the items our customers already love to shop. This strategic online collaboration and in-store pilot will provide Kroger shoppers easy access to essential home and baby products alongside their favorite grocery staples – continuing to fulfill our commitment of providing our customers with anything, anytime, anywhere.”
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Bed Bath & Beyond Launches New Seasonal Brand

The H for Happy collection features a range of modern, brightly hued decor, kitchen and bath accessories, and home accents. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Refinery29

The Best Deals From Bed, Bath & Beyond Canada’s Pre-Black Friday Sale

Here's news Broad City's Abbi Abrams would be super syched for: Bed, Bath & Beyond is celebrating Black Friday early. From now through to Nov. 7, the big-box retailer is slashing prices on a slew of home essentials. We've browsed the sale to bring R29 readers the best deals available today. This early Black Friday sale is just a sneak peek of what's to come later this month, in the weeks leading up to American Thanksgiving. Our advice for deal-hunting? Stay within your budget. Shop with a list. And if an item you've been looking for is in stock — don't hesitate!
SHOPPING
hobokengirl.com

Your Last Chance to Shop at Bed, Bath + Beyond in Jersey City

We’ve been hearing rumblings about Bed Bath & Beyond closing its doors at 400 Marin Boulevard in Jersey City, and now it appears to be for sure. The location will close its doors this Sunday, November 14th, so it’s time to use those coupons, STAT. This decision comes after the national chain decided to shut down 200 stores last summer due to a decline in sales amid the pandemic. As a parting gift to customers, the store is currently offering a 40%-70% discount on all purchases during the final week of operation. Read on to learn more about the store closing and what could be next for the space.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
ELLE DECOR

17 Best Bath & Body Gift Sets to Truly Pamper Your Queen

A bubble bath is the literal definition of luxury, IMO. It’s the perfect time for some much-needed R&R from life...and a much-needed escape from roommates/family/partners (just me?). I was thrilled to discover the magic of bath gift sets, which very quickly took my non-IG-worthy tub to an actual spa scene with just a few hair, skin, and body products, complements of some #selfcare (i.e., gifting my very deserving self some goodies).
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

Will Bed Bath & Beyond’s Uber, Kroger Deals Turn Around Sales Slump?

Products from 750 BB&B stores and 120 buybuy Baby locations are now available for delivery on demand through Uber. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
TECHNOLOGY
KXAN

Get Your Home ‘Guest-Ready’ With Help From Bed Bath & Beyond

After a smaller-scale holiday last year, more families will be gathering with loved ones this season. Whether you’re hosting dinner or welcoming out-of-town guests, lifestyle expert Amy Sewell has ideas on behalf of Bed Bath & Beyond to help you celebrate, happier. Amy says, “You can make the holidays modern...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

The Top Vacuum Deals (So Many Bissells!) from Bed Bath & Beyond’s Early Black Friday Sale

Is a brand-new vacuum on your wishlist? Well, you don’t have to wait until the “official” start of Black Friday to upgrade from your old model. Starting today, you can save up to 20 percent off top models from high-end brands like Hoover, Shark, Bissell, and many more during Bed Bath & Beyond’s massive early Black Friday event (plus enjoy free shipping on orders over $19)! Whether you’re looking for a completely hands-free cleaning solution or something that specifically tackles your furry friend’s pesky hair, you’re sure to find the perfect vacuum for your home. And with all those holidays messes just around the corner, you’ll be glad you brought one home sooner rather than later. Here are the vacuum deals we’re most excited about right now.
ELECTRONICS
WOWK 13 News

The best budget gifts for moms

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which budget gift for moms is best? Even those on a tight gift budget can find a way to impress mom this year with dozens of affordable gifts available. When you gift-shop within a certain price range, including for mom, it doesn’t necessarily mean you’re […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
News Channel 34

Buying for a home chef this holiday season? Here are the best 18 deals for kitchen gear available today

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’re shopping for kitchen items this holiday season, you don’t have to wait until Black Friday or Cyber Monday to find amazing deals. Numerous top-selling products any home chef would love are already on sale at prices sure to impress. Whether you’re looking for […]
SHOPPING
KARK 4 News

The best budget Christmas gifts for your wife

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which budget Christmas gift for your wife is best? It’s almost the holiday season — the time of year we try to overlook the state of the world and focus on celebrating the ones we love. No matter how much we want to spoil our […]
RELATIONSHIPS
Forbes

What’s Behind Bed Bath & Beyond’s Wild Wall Street Ride This Week

If the upper management of Bed Bath & Beyond has a huge headache from all the ups and downs the company has experienced this week, you really can’t blame them. As the week finishes up, the big box home furnishings chain’s stock is back up again following an exuberant report from a research company projecting a significant upside potential for its share price, at least double its current price.
ECONOMY
warm1069.com

Earlier = Happier

It even goes on to say putting up your holiday decorations early may make you happier. That’s right, Christmas lovers — break out the tinsel and string the popcorm!. According to the Journal of Environmental Psychology, a study confirms that decorations are a “pathway to those old childhood magical emotions of excitement.”
LIFESTYLE

