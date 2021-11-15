ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Social Security: Agency announces schedule of payment dates for 2022

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
The Social Security Administration has released the schedule of payment dates for 2022.

With a few exceptions, Social Security payments are sent out based on a person’s birthday.

In general, the payments are sent out this way:

· If your birthday falls on the 1st through the 10th of the month, you’ll be paid on the second Wednesday of the month;

· If you were born on the 11th through the 20th of the month, you’ll be paid on the third Wednesday of the month; and

· If you were born after the 20th of the month, you’ll be paid on the fourth Wednesday of the month.

The Social Security Administration has released this calendar to help those getting the payments keep up with the date they should be received a direct deposit from the government.

In January, Social Security checks, along with Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments will include a 6.2% increase in benefits over 2021 payments, the largest cost of living increase in nearly 40 years.

SSI benefits are paid to people with limited income or resources or who are disabled, blind, or age 65 or older.

There are some exceptions to the birthday rule.

Payments are sent on the 3rd of each month if:

· You filed for benefits before May 1, 1997;

· Or if receiving Social Security and a SSI payment;

· Your Medicare premiums are paid for by the state where you live; or

· You live in a foreign country.

Those who receive SSI payments (and do not receive a Social Security check as well), receive those payments on the 1st of each month.

Comments / 19

Steve J Harvey
3d ago

What this article doesn’t tell us is that part B of Medicare is increasing approximately 14%. The Government gives and takes away.

Joye Roberts
3d ago

it's 5.9% if you are lucky enough to get a1000.00 it will be an additional 59.00 , can't promise when we will get it seen conflicting dates,

Related
PennLive.com

When will Social Security send out the cost-of-living increase?

Social Security beneficiaries are set to receive a 5.9% cost-of-living adjustment increase in 2022. And now, the Social Security Administration has released a schedule of when the increased payments will arrive. According to GoBankingRates.com, if your birthday is on the 1st through the 10th of the month, your benefits will...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Security Benefits#Medicare Premiums#Social Security Agency#Ssi
theeastcountygazette.com

Despite High Inflation Rates, Social Security Benefit Gets Biggest Boost in 40 Years

The Social Security Administration (SSA) recently announced that Social Security checks will increase next year at the greatest rate in nearly 40 years. This increase, however, probably won’t be enough because of rising inflation. About 8 million Americans receiving Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits will see a 5.9% hike at...
BUSINESS
gregoryricks.com

7 Changes to Social Security in 2022

From what beneficiaries receive monthly to what workers could owe in payroll tax, big changes are on the way for America’s top retirement program. A few days ago, the Social Security Administration released a laundry list of changes to the program that’ll take effect in 2022. Beneficiaries are set to...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Stuttgart Daily Leader

IRS announces changes to retirement plans for 2022

Next year taxpayers can put an extra $1,000 into their 401(k) plans. The IRS recently announced that the 2022 contribution limit for 401(k) plans will increase to $20,500. The agency also announced cost‑of‑living adjustments that may affect pension plan and other retirement-related savings next year. Highlights of changes for 2022.
PERSONAL FINANCE
MarketRealist

What’s the Social Security Payroll Tax Limit for 2022?

When you work and earn money, you contribute toward the social security retirement system by paying social security taxes. The amount of social security benefits you get is then determined based on the salary you earned and paid taxes on throughout your employment. Article continues below advertisement. Some people aren't...
BUSINESS
Forbes

The New Social Security Statements: Reasons To Check Yours Out

For years, the Social Security Administration has done a pretty crummy job telling Americans how much they'll likely receive in Social Security benefits. But I'm glad to say that the agency just replaced its text-heavy, four-page Social Security Statement with a redesigned, more useful, more visual, two-page version. As a...
PERSONAL FINANCE
KTEN.com

What Income Reduces Social Security Benefits?

If someone receiving Social Security benefits earns money by working, the Social Security Administration may reduce the amount of that person’s benefits. This only affects people who start taking benefits before reaching full retirement age. And only income earned from working has this effect. Other types of income, such as dividends, interest and capital gains from investments, aren’t counted by Social Security for this purpose. If you’ve got questions about working while getting Social Security benefits consult a financial advisor for expert guidance.
PERSONAL FINANCE
