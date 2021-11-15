ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

The Noon Number: Martin Short-y

By Japers' Rink
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article5 - Number of Caps’ defensemen to score a shorthanded goal since 2005-06,...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Japers' Rink

The Noon Number: Another One Bites the Dust

18% - Percentage of goaltenders ever to play in the NHL who have been scored on by Alex Ovechkin over the course of his career. 833 goalies have suited up in at least one NHL game over the last century-plus, and last night Florida’s Spencer Knight became the 150th member of that group to get victimized by Ovechkin.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Short
Japers' Rink

The Noon Number: Great Expectations

16.8 - The difference between the Caps’ xGF% at five on five over the last five games (56.8%) and their actual GF% (40%). That’s the second-highest dropoff in the League over that span, behind only Boston’s whopping 20.2% differential (56.5 xGF% vs. 36.3 GF%). In their last five games, the...
NHL
Japers' Rink

The Noon Number: Evgeny of All Trades

2 - Number of shorthanded points scored by Evgeny Kuznetsov this season, which is tied with Logan Couture for the most in the NHL. Kuznetsov is the only player in the league with at least two points at even strength, on the power play and shorthanded. Kuznetsov had never earned...
NHL
Japers' Rink

The Noon Number: Fucale Around and Find Out

0 - Number of goals allowed by Caps’ netminder Zach Fucale in his NHL debut last night. With the win, Fucale became the first goalie in Caps’ franchise history to post a shutout in his first game - and just the 26th goalie in NHL history to do so (one of seven to do it at age 26 or older), the first since 2015:
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caps
chatsports.com

The Noon Number: California Dreamin’

99 - Number of games the Capitals have played against the three current California teams in California since the franchise’s inaugural season back in 1974-75. Over that time, they have played the Kings at Staples Center 58 times, visited the Shark Tank 22 times, and taken to the Pond in Anaheim 19 times.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NewsBreak
Sports
WGR550

Sabres shut out by Calgary

The Buffalo Sabres were blown out of their own building on Thursday night, losing 5-0 to the Calgary Flames at KeyBank Center. Pat Malacaro has a complete recap:
HOCKEY

Comments / 0

Community Policy