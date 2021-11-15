ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Big Holiday Food Fight hosted by Kym Whitley premieres on OWN

fox5dc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Big Holiday Food Fight – the...

www.fox5dc.com

Comments / 1

Related
x1071.com

La Crosse baker fighting in ‘Holiday Wars’ on Food Network

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – The owner of a downtown La Crosse bakery is returning to a national stage. Jen Barney, owner of Meringue Bakery, will be on the upcoming season of ‘Holiday Wars’ on the Food Network. Barney is competing to win a share of $25,000. She’s no stranger...
LA CROSSE, WI
WAVY News 10

Holiday Hosting and Entertaining Hacks!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — From seasonal soirees to holiday dinners, this time of year is all about getting together with family and friends. Chef and Food Network star, Tregaye Fraser, joined us on HRS with some fun and creative ideas for holiday hosting.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
rnbcincy.com

OWN’s Holiday Lineup Brings The Food Fights, Holiday Romance And Sisterly Love

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Brisk weather, ugly sweaters, ornaments, gifts and family gatherings can only mean one thing: the holiday season is upon us. While last year’s blistering COVID-19 pandemic left some of the world channeling their inner Grinch, this year people are looking forward to celebrating the season in-person and with their loved ones.
TV & VIDEOS
Syracuse.com

OWN launches ‘Big Holiday Food Fight’ cooking competition: How to watch, time, trailer, stream for free

Some good old fashioned holiday cooking is going down on the Oprah Winfrey Network this week. The series “The Big Holiday Food Fight” premieres on OWN on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT). You can also watch it on FuboTV (free trial) or on Philo. This seasonal cooking competition pits chefs against each other to create the tastiest holiday dish. A panel of judges will award $5,000 per episode.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kym Whitley
WSAZ

Holiday hosting tips

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The holidays will be here soon along with the challenge of creating memorable meals for family and friends. Julie Hartigan, a former Food Network chef, professional recipe creator, and founder of the Cooking with Julie brand, joined Sarah on Studio with tasty holiday recipe inspiration.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Vulture

Survivor Recap: Food Fight!

Bring out the name tags and awkward small talk because it’s job-recruitment week on Survivor. Following the dramatic two-week two-part merge in which tribes came together, alliances were axed, and Sydney was sent packing, 11 castaways remain. It’s too early to see the finish line for any one player. There is a large and quickly fracturing majority alliance and surprisingly no minority alliance.
TV SERIES
The Oakland Post

Graphix OU organizes food drive and hosts holiday card decoration event

As the holiday season is quickly approaching, the Graphix OU club hosted a holiday card decoration event and organized a food drive. Graphix OU is a student-run organization that focuses on visual art in an effort to provide various artistic opportunities as well as to deliver information in an “effective and stylistic” way by laying out illustrations and texts based on various creative ideas.
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking
townandcountrymag.com

Halle Berry 55, Shares the Face Mask She Uses for Smooth, Glowy Skin

Halle Berry shared the at-home facial kit she uses for soft and glowing skin. It's the Olga Lorencin 3-step Red Carpet Facial in a box and it's already sold out at other retailers, like Amazon and Dermstore. Customers say they’ve seen major transformations in their skin after just one use.
BEAUTY & FASHION
957thebeatfm.com

Situation 805: “My husband invited my dead beat dad to Thanksgiving at our house”

Good morning guys! I am stoked to hear my situation on the radio. So my estranged father has reappeared into my life after 16 years. I am 38 years old and he left my mom when I was 5 years old. He would occasionally show up to my grandma’s house when I would go visit her. Well I had not seen or heard from him in 16 years. He recently tried reaching out to me and ended up contacting my husband. My husband had never met him, he only knew the little bit that I shared with him. Well my husband invited him to dinner for Thanksgiving at OUR house. I told my husband I don’t want him to come. My husband all of a sudden has a soft spot for my dad. He said he spent a while with him on the phone and he thinks I should give my dad a chance. I understand my husband just wants to help, but I think he should of consulted with me 1st before inviting him to dinner at our house. I want my husband to un-invite him since he’s the one who invited him. My father is a dead beat selfish person. The only reason he is looking to come visit is so he can ask to stay here for a few days since his girl friend kicked him out for domestic abuse. My husband said if I don’t want him to come I can call him and un-invite him myself, otherwise he’ll be visiting. My husband grew up with out a dad. He tells me I am being unfair and I am lucky to still have mine. But do I really? No! Once again my husband thinks he’s helping but it’s actually just causing drama between us now. How do I make him see this?!
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Mic

Lady Antebellum might have changed their name, but they’re still causing harm to Black artists

A popular coping mechanism throughout the outrageousness of 2020 was the social media trend of keeping track of what you didn’t expect to be on your 2020 bingo card. One item that certainly qualified was popular country band, Lady Antebellum, trying to steal the stage name of Black blues singer, Anita White. Over a year later, the fight for the rights to the name “Lady A” is still boiling over — and the scales are unfortunately not tipping in White’s favor. This past weekend, Spotify went so far as to remove an entire newly released album by New Orleans singer-songwriter Lilli Lewis, just for featuring White on one track.
MUSIC
InsideHook

Chrissy Teigen, Who Apparently Missed the Point, Threw a Lavish “Squid Game” Party

Squid Game became a worldwide hit earlier this fall due largely to its powerful message about class and vast wealth disparity in South Korea. Most people who saw the show came away horrified by the notion that 456 competitors would willingly sign up to fight to the death for a slim shot at winning some cash. But others, like Chrissy Teigen, who reportedly threw a lavish, star-studded Squid Game-themed party at her home recently, appear to have missed the concept.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Mary J. Blige Goes Glam in White Suit, Diamonds, Feathered Coat & Pointy Boots at ‘Power Book ll: Ghost’ Premiere

Mary J. Blige stepped out in a glamorous white outfit to walk the red carpet last night at the NYC premiere of her Starz show “Power Book ll: Ghost.” Wearing head-to-toe white, the Grammy-winning artist donned a long feather-covered coat over a sleek white pantsuit completed with a tie. For shoes, she opted for a pair of ivory pointy-toed leather boots. Pulling things together seamlessly, Blige added some oversized silver hoop earrings and two massive diamond rings, one on each finger, which she showed off for the cameras. The 50-year-old hitmaker-turned-actress, who’s also known as the “Queen of Hip Hop & Soul,” has been making waves with show-stopping looks since she hit the scene in the early ’90s. Always one to have fun with her outerwear and footwear, she attended the Bottega Veneta spring ’22 fashion show last month wearing a $22,000 coat by the luxury label. Shop white leather boots for the winter season ahead. To Buy: Schutz Mikki Mid Leather Bootie, $148; schutz-shoes.com   To Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Shake-Ya Feather Over the Knee Boot, $320; nordstrom.com To Buy: Aldo Lille Mid-Calf Block Heel Boot, $180; aldoshoes.com Click through the gallery to check out Mary J. Blige’s red carpet style evolution.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy