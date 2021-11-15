Vikings coach Mike Zimmer seems OK with an aggressive offense

Photo: Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings offenses during the Mike Zimmer era have often relied on a run-heavy style.

If recent Minnesota teams had a mantra, it would be to let the defense win it games and let the offense stay out of the way.

Is that mantra changing? The Vikings aired it out against the Chargers in Week 10, which led to the upset victory.

Zimmer said he told Kirk Cousins this week that the quarterback needed to throw the ball down the field more, per Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.

That’s not the only promising thing Zimmer said.

“I do think that sometimes he needs to be aggressive with the football, and I thought he was [Sunday], especially in the second half,” Zimmer said of Kirk Cousins, per ESPN’s Courtney Cronin. “He’s gotta trust everybody, and if he has to hum a couple in there and they get tipped or something, so be it. That’s why we’re a team.”

Despite averaging just 3.4 yards per carry, Minnesota (4-5) scored 27 points en route to the win. Cousins finished with 294 passing yards, two touchdown passes and just one turnover in total. Maybe Zimmer is progressing in his offensive philosophy. Maybe the Vikings are progressing, too.