Tom Herman, currently an offensive analyst with the Chicago Bears, had four years at the helm for the Texas Longhorns before Steve Sarkisian took over in 2021. Given the Longhorns’ current three-game skid, with a potential fourth consecutive loss on the horizon, it might be time to rethink how we feel about Herman, because it’s apparently a difficult team to coach. That’s why some of the folks at 247Sports are floating Herman’s name as the next head coach for the Texas Tech Red Raiders or the TCU Horned Frogs.

TEXAS STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO