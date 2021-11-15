ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Live in Studio | JD Aguilera

ourquadcities.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJD Aguilera stopped by today to tell us...

www.ourquadcities.com

Comments / 0

Related
Soompi

KBS To Reopen Its Music Shows To Live Studio Audiences

KBS’s music shows are officially reopening their doors to live audiences!. On November 4, KBS announced that after nearly two years, it would be reinstating live studio audiences for its music programs. Back in January 2020, the network began removing studio audiences from all of its music shows due to the COVID-19 pandemic, starting with “Music Bank.”
MUSIC
iowapublicradio.org

Hear David Bowie's World Cafe session, live from Sigma Sound Studios in 1997

Over the years at World Cafe, we've had thousands of artists swing by the show, sessions that are stored floor-to-ceiling in our studios. During the dive into our archive we've undertaken as part of our 30th anniversary celebrations, we picked out some sessions that made us stop and go: What?! Really?! They were here?!
MUSIC
wncw.org

Live in Studio B, Monday at 3pm: Emily Scott Robinson

She’s been a Colorado resident for the last ten or so years, but Emily is originally from Greensboro, where a Nanci Griffith concert she attended inspired her to pursue songwriting herself. She then attended Furman University before moving out to Telluride. She won the Telluride Troubadour Contest last year, and has now released her third album, “American Siren” on John Prine’s Oh Boy Records. She plays the Grey Eagle on Sunday the 14th, then visits us for the first time before heading back to Colorado.
MUSIC
940wfaw.com

Graham Nash Prepping Double Live Album, Two New Studio Sets

Graham Nash remains one of the hardest working men in rock. Nash, who published his latest photo book, A Life In Focus, yesterday (November 16th), spoke to Ultimate Classic Rock and revealed he's got a total of three new albums in the works. Nash explained, “A couple years ago, I...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jd Aguilera#Qca
thesource.com

Big Sean Covers Himself in More than 65,000 Bees for Music Video

Big Sean is creating buzz around his upcoming single- literally! The artist covered himself in over 65,000 live bees for his music video for his single ‘What A Life.’. On October 23, Big Sean posted a picture of him covered with bees on Instagram with the following caption: WHAT A LIFE OUT NOW! Video out now!!! In the song I said 100 B’s, but it was really 65,000 🐝’s on me. this not photoshopped neither. I HAD 65,000 Bee’s on me… love to the 🐝 hive. I just ain’t want y’all to think it was some damn effects or some s*** 😂 WHAT A LIFE VIDEO TOMORROW @ noon! Song out now!!! (Link in bio)
MUSIC
metalinjection

Watch KOWLOON WALLED CITY Play "Lampblack" Live In The Studio

Kowloon Walled City recently released their new album Piecework featuring the single "Lampblack." You can check out the band performing the single live at Sharkbite Studios in Oakland, CA above, with video filmed by Adam Myatt.
MUSIC
New York Post

Elvis Presley got erection filming ‘Girls! Girls! Girls!’ — and it wasn’t edited out

Elvis Presley was well-known for making the women swoon with his moves. However, the King of Rock and Roll apparently turned himself on as well after getting “excited” while shooting a dance scene with actress Laurel Goodwin during the 1962 musical comedy “Girls! Girls! Girls!” The steamy scene was described in “Good Rockin’ Tonight,” a memoir by Presley’s former manager, Joe Esposito.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
primenewsghana.com

8 reasons why married men fall in love with other women

From our childhood, we feed on the notion of fairy-tale-like marriages and happily-ever-afters. But, seldom do these dreams come true. Sooner or later, the brutal reality hits us and shatters the dream. As time passes, a relationship built with passion and love can go haywire. Even in the most perfect...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Hello Magazine

Janet Jackson's son and family life - all we know

Janet Jackson is one of the world's best-selling and most well-known pop superstars, having been a fixture in the mainstream music scene since the '80s. The star is also a doting mother to a four-year-old son named Eissa Al Mana, who she shares with her ex-husband, Wissam Al Mana. The...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
arcamax.com

Machine Gun Kelly 'plans to propose' to Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly is "planning to propose" to Megan Fox. The 31-year-old rapper started dating the Hollywood actress last year, and he's now thinking about popping the big question. A source explained to 'Entertainment Tonight': "They're very in love and beyond obsessed with each other. They are ready to take...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

JoJo Siwa shares sad personal news ahead of DWTS finals

JoJo Siwa had a lengthy and heartfelt message for fans in the run-up to the final of Dancing with the Stars. The Dance Moms star took to Instagram and revealed why the show has been so bittersweet for her. JoJo shared the news that just months before she started her...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Karen Grassle Claims Michael Landon Made ‘Disgusting Jokes’ on Set

Many fans remember Little House on the Prairie as a wholesome look back to a simpler time. The Ingalls family was the center of that wholesomeness. It was easy to see the love between the on-screen family. Additionally, the way Ma and Pa Ingalls raised and instructed their children was exemplary. No matter what situation arose, they always found a way to turn it into a teaching moment. Looking back, it seems like a sweet family show. However, in her upcoming memoir, Bright Lights, Prairie Dust: Reflections on Life, Loss, and Love from Little House’s Ma, Karen Grassle revealed the darker side of the show.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Pink Undergoes Major Surgery

Pink is recovering after she underwent a major surgery. The three-time Grammy Award winner detailed her "brutal recovery" in a lengthy Instagram post on Wednesday, revealing that she underwent hip surgery at The Steadman Clinic in Vail, Colorado last week. The singer, who said she will be on crutches for the next six weeks, said she is expected to make a full recovery from the procedure.
CELEBRITIES
AceShowbiz

DaBaby's Other Baby Mama MeMe 'Laughing at' DaniLeigh Amid Drama

Amid her ongoing drama with the rapper, the 'Yellow Bone' singer is also exchanging shades online with his other baby mama MeMe, who seemingly showed no sympathy for Dani. AceShowbiz - DaBaby and DaniLeigh's ongoing drama is not the only thing that the latter has to deal with. The "Yellow Bone" singer is also feuding online with the rapper's other baby mama MeMe, who seemingly showed no sympathy for Dani.
CELEBRITIES
froggyweb.com

Trace’s Takes: Legendary Actor Sean Connery Dead At 90

The Scottish actor was best known for his portrayal of James Bond, being the first to bring the role to the big screen and appearing in seven of the spy thrillers. Sir Sean died peacefully in his sleep in the Bahamas, having been “unwell for some time”, his son said.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy