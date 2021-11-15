Ballad Health to hold 2-day hiring event for multiple positions
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ballad Health announced that it will hold a two-day hiring event to fill positions both within the hospital system and Marsh Regional Blood Center.
A release from Ballad states that the event will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 1905 American Way in Kingsport, then again on Thursday, Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Holiday Inn at 1010 W. Springbrook Drive in Johnson City.
Ballad Health states they are hoping to fill jobs in both the nursing and clinical support field. Some of the key jobs mentioned in the release are:
- physician practice registered nurses
- physician practice licensed practical nurses
- medical assistants
- certified/registered medical assistants
- phlebotomists/donor techs
- donor mobile driver/screener
- component prep technicians
- patient service representative
- radiologic techs
- medical technologists
- schedulers
Anyone interested in employment should bring their resume and be ready to interview on the spot. Ballad Health says full and part-time positions are open.
Masks will be required at the event.
