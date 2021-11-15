ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Ballad Health to hold 2-day hiring event for multiple positions

By Murry Lee
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13KGxf_0cxLb3hE00

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ballad Health announced that it will hold a two-day hiring event to fill positions both within the hospital system and Marsh Regional Blood Center.

A release from Ballad states that the event will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 1905 American Way in Kingsport, then again on Thursday, Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Holiday Inn at 1010 W. Springbrook Drive in Johnson City.

Ballad Health: 135 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 on Monday

Ballad Health states they are hoping to fill jobs in both the nursing and clinical support field. Some of the key jobs mentioned in the release are:

  • physician practice registered nurses
  • physician practice licensed practical nurses
  • medical assistants
  • certified/registered medical assistants
  • phlebotomists/donor techs
  • donor mobile driver/screener
  • component prep technicians
  • patient service representative
  • radiologic techs
  • medical technologists
  • schedulers

Anyone interested in employment should bring their resume and be ready to interview on the spot. Ballad Health says full and part-time positions are open.

Tennessee entities can seek exemption against law limiting COVID-19 restrictions

Masks will be required at the event.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJHL

Johnson City construction firm receives Tenn. Comptroller’s exemption from COVID limitations

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Summers-Taylor, Inc. in Johnson City has received an exemption from Tennessee’s law that restricts an employer’s ability to require COVID-19 vaccinations or testing. According to the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury website, Summers-Taylor was exempt as of Monday, Nov. 15. A statement from Summer-Taylor president Grant Summers states that Tennessee’s […]
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kingsport, TN
State
Tennessee State
City
Johnson City, TN
WJHL

Ballad Health’s newest acquisitions in Southwest Va. pave way toward $310 million investment

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health teamed with the Wellspring Foundation and Smyth County Community Foundation to dedicate more than $310 million for health care access improvements. This followed after the health system announced its newly acquired ownership of both Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon and Smyth County Community Hospital in Marion. Ballad had […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

Ballad Health among health providers exempt from Gov. Lee’s limitations on COVID-19 restrictions

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Ballad Health system is exempt from Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s recently approved law that limits entities’ ability to impose COVID-19 restrictions among employees, an official confirmed with News Channel 11. Ballad Health spokesperson Ashlea Ramey released the following statement to News Channel 11: Ballad Health is not required to […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Washington County, TN’s COVID case rate up 83% from a week ago — 4 area counties in state’s top 6

Region’s rate 81% higher than Tennessee’s NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A COVID-19 case surge in Washington County has pushed the “community spread” rate up by 83% in the past week, and the county now has the third-highest rate of Tennessee’s 95 counties, Tennessee Department of Health’s (TDH) Thursday data release showed. Washington County’s rolling seven-day […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#American#Ballad Health
WJHL

Officials hopeful to resume Ashe Street Courthouse project shortly

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Renovations to the historic Ashe Street Courthouse building are on hold for the moment. But, Johnson City and Washington County officials are confident progress can resume in the near future. “We’re really just dotting “I’s” and crossing “T’s” – making sure that we haven’t left the project open to some […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

NE State, TCAT Elizabethton to receive nearly $2 million in combined grants

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Northeast State Community College and TCAT Elizabethton have been selected to receive almost $2 million in state grants from the Governor’s Investment in Vocational Education (GIVE) program. A release from the office of Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee states that the program is dedicated to growing educational “learning opportunities in rural counties […]
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
WJHL

Investigation: What happened to Honor Flight Northeast TN?

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Some Tri-Cities volunteers are working to rebuild the local chapter of the non-profit charity called Honor Flight. The non-profit organization compromised of independent hubs across the country raises money to host veterans on trips to Washington D.C. to visit America’s war memorials. The veterans travel at no cost. “They do […]
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
WJHL

Southwest VA COVID case rate up 43% since Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — A recent surge in Southwest Virginia COVID-19 cases continued Friday, as 130 new cases pushed the seven-day rolling average to 316 new cases per 100,000 population — up 43% from Monday’s rate. The data from the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) showed an increase from a “community spread rate” of 299 […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

Gov. Lee announces end to Tennessee’s COVID-19 State of Emergency

“I am not renewing the COVID-19 state of emergency that expires tonight. For almost 20 months, this tool has provided deregulation and operational flexibility for hospitals and industries most affected by COVID’s challenges. Should our state face any future surges, we will consider temporarily reinstating this tool, but in the meantime, we are evaluating opportunities for permanent deregulation.”
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

tnAchieves seeks more mentors for the class of 2022

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Promise Scholarship offers students the opportunity to attend state community college and technical institutes across Tennessee fee-free, but that program also offers mentorship. Right now, the program is looking for more mentors for the class of 2022. The program tnAchieves is looking for mentors to help 2022 high […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Northeast State Aviation Technology program settling into new home

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – After six years operating out of a facility in Gray, the Aviation Technology program has set up shop in a new hangar at Tri-Cities Airport. Department Head, Richard Blevins, told News Channel 11 that all the classes and practical training for students enrolled in the program moved about 35 days ago. […]
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
WJHL

WATCH: Black bear strolls across ETSU campus

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Students at East Tennessee State University got quite a shock on Thursday when they spotted a black bear running around the university’s campus. The student that submitted this video to us said that she had just left class around 11 a.m. when she saw the bear. ETSU officials said they […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Kingsport Fire Department provides Thanksgiving Day safety tips

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Fire Department (KFD) has offered some pointers to ensure that you have a safe and happy Thanksgiving. The department wants to remind you that kitchen safety is possibly one of the most important things during Thanksgiving, as it is usually very busy and can be full of safety hazards. […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

WJHL

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
998K+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy