The Milwaukee Bucks return from a five-game road trip this week, and it thankfully has gotten them back in the win column after last Tuesday’s win over a hampered Philadelphia 76ers squad and a receipt win over the New York Knicks on Wednesday. Unfortunately for the Bucks, however, they’ve had more success away from Fiserv Forum than they’ve had inside of it this year. The Bucks’ lone win at home this year came on the opening night of the season against the Brooklyn Nets, who were without Kyrie Irving and continue to be for the considerable future. Since then, they’ve dropped four straight games at home.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO