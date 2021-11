Like the swell of a whitecap off in the distance, it appeared for a while as though Brailyn Márquez was poised to lead a wave of Cubs pitching that would wash over any need for a retool. Then spring training got shut down due to the pandemic and everyone was sent back home, which for Márquez meant much less structure or access to workout facilities. He arrived at the Cubs’ alternate site in South Bend out of shape and had to spend longer than expected working back into form.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO