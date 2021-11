The marketing for Marvel's Eternals positioned the new superhero team of the MCU as primarily fighting against another alien race, The Deviants. Footage of them fighting and defeating the beasts was shown throughout with only a brief glimpse of the leader Kro popping up from time to time, and though they do present a challenge they're far from the only enemies. With the film now released though we know that Marvel was cleverly hiding a handful of other antagonists in the movie, not necessarily "bad guys" but additional foils for the titular group. We'll break them down below along with how these surprises compare to the pages of Marvel Comics, so naturally, full spoilers for Marvel's Eternals follow.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO