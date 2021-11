OXFORD, Ohio (TND) — When high school football players take the field, they may be playing in a helmet that's taken hits year after year. Ensuring those used helmets are game ready falls to a network of companies nationwide, tasked with reconditioning this crucial piece of headgear. Reconditioners refurbish more than a million helmets annually, with experts telling Spotlight on America most schools comply with voluntary standards that govern how often helmets should be sent in and when they should toss equipment from their inventory. But our ongoing investigation into helmet maintenance found there's no official system to handle accountability for those who don't follow the rules.

