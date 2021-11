The holiday season is quickly approaching and the Friendly Village of Falconer is preparing to welcome their most famous guest, Santa Claus. Once again, The Rotary Club of Falconer will once again be presenting the long anticipated Santa Parade on Saturday, November 20th. The festivities will be kicked off by the Falconer Firemen’s Auxiliary’s Holiday Bazaar from 9-3 at the fire hall where they will not only have crafts but games and face painting for the children. This year, to add to the excitement, the parade time has been moved to 5:00 PM and Santa will be arriving under the glow of Christmas lights.

FALCONER, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO