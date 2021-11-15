ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vice President Kamala Harris sets visit to Columbus

By Brian Hofmann
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Columbus on Friday.

A notice from her office said Harris will “underscore how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal will benefit Ohioans,” with additional details on her visit to follow.

A White House ceremony for President Joe Biden to sign the $1 trillion infrastructure bill was scheduled for Monday afternoon. The investments will cover roads, bridges, water systems, broadband, ports, electric vehicles and the power grid. It will include about $550 billion in new spending over 10 years, with some of the expenditures already planned.

It is believed to be Harris’ first official visit to Columbus since becoming vice president. President Joe Biden visited in March and toured the James Cancer Hospital at Ohio State.

NBC4 Columbus

Strauss victims protest at Ohio State board of trustees meeting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–Victims of sexual assault by OSU doctor Richard Strauss said they refuse to be silenced and took their anger directly to the OSU Board of Trustees. The victims staged a protest outside the Longaberger Alumni House as the board was meeting inside. Three of the men were allowed to give brief statements directly […]
NBC4 Columbus

Two gun rights bills passed by Ohio House

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Two controversial firearm bills were up for a vote Wednesday at the Ohio House of Representatives. Both bills have opponents questioning what these bills will do to the state’s gun violence problem, while supporters of House Bill 99 and House Bill 227 said law-abiding gun owners are not the problem. House Bill […]
