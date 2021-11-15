Vice President Kamala Harris sets visit to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Columbus on Friday.

A notice from her office said Harris will “underscore how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal will benefit Ohioans,” with additional details on her visit to follow.

A White House ceremony for President Joe Biden to sign the $1 trillion infrastructure bill was scheduled for Monday afternoon. The investments will cover roads, bridges, water systems, broadband, ports, electric vehicles and the power grid. It will include about $550 billion in new spending over 10 years, with some of the expenditures already planned.

It is believed to be Harris’ first official visit to Columbus since becoming vice president. President Joe Biden visited in March and toured the James Cancer Hospital at Ohio State.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.