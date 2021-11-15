ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Yellowstone' Recap: Who's Behind the Attack on the Duttons?

By Bobbie Jean Sawyer
Wide Open Country
Wide Open Country
 3 days ago
Episode three of Yellowstone season four had it all: tense shopping trips at western outlet stores, lovelorn ranch hands, arguments with California llama farmers (?) and an Old West-style shootout. Following last week's two-episode premiere, the Duttons continue their quest for vengeance and wrestle with trauma. Read on for our four...

Wide Open Country celebrates our country roots, from country music in all forms, mainstream radio hits and twangy tunes, to country lifestyle, cowboy hat etiquette and all. To us, it's more than just music, it’s a country life.

