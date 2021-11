Springfield, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - The University of Illinois Springfield women's basketball team tips off the season Friday at the Midwest Region Crossover. The Prairie Stars return from their best Great Lake Valley Conference season record in program history. The 10-11 record is also the second best winning percentage in the NCAA era. Eighty percent of the team's scoring is back including guard Lauren Ladowski, who became the all-time leader in made free throws and the fourth member of the 1,000 points club last season. Four seniors are leading the team that is happy with last season's success but eager to improve.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 7 DAYS AGO