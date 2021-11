An Airbnb host in Gulfport has been named the vacation rental company’s #1 new host in Mississippi for 2021. Claudia Salvador, a teacher from Long Beach, is the top Mississippi host for the way she handles “Quick Walk to the Beach,” her Airbnb rental in Gulfport. She joins top hosts that Airbnb has for the first time selected in each of the 50 states.

