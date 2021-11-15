ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Sherlock Holmes Chapter One

By Mary Billington
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSherlock arrives in Cordona to visit his mother's grave but a twisted turn of events leads him down a path that he never saw coming. In Sherlock Holmes Chapter One, you play as young Sherlock while visiting his childhood home of Cordona, an island that looks like it would fit in...

Daily Jeffersonian

Another Sherlock Holmes adventure takes the stage at the Civic Center

Theater fans will soon have a change to enjoy "Sherlock Holmes and the Case of the Claustrophobic Conundrum" during a six-night run at the Pritchard Laughlin Civic Center in Cambridge. The play, an original written and directed by local playwright Anne Chlovechok, opens Nov. 12 with additional performances on Nov....
CAMBRIDGE, OH
cogconnected.com

Frogwares Releases Video Detailing Story And More In Sherlock Holmes

Frogwares Releases Video Detailing Story And More In Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One. Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One is a highly anticipated action-adventure mystery game that is set to launch on PC via Steam, EPIC Games Store and GOG, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on November 16th, 2021. Releases for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One are scheduled for some time thereafter. In anticipation of the game’s upcoming release, and in response to some comments and concerns fans may have based on the gameplay and trailers thus far, developer and publisher Frogwares have released a detailed video and statement on Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One.
VIDEO GAMES
abovethelaw.com

Negotiation With Sherlock Holmes And His Assistant … Sigmund Freud?

Someone once said that a good negotiator should be a mix of detective and psychologist. Victor Kiam put it like this: “A negotiator should observe everything. You must be part Sherlock Holmes, part Sigmund Freud.”. There is some truth to that. Sherlock is the shining example of deductive reasoning, while...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Opening night for “Baskerville,” a Sherlock Holmes Mystery

Thursday, November 11, is opening night for Tryon Little Theater’s production of “Baskerville” – a Ken Ludwig comedy which transforms Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic tale into a murderously funny adventure. Ludwig has been called America’s preeminent comic playwright and has won numerous awards for his plays and musicals. Set in...
TRYON, NC
WRAL News

Review: Murder and espionage in Egypt with Sherlock Holmes

“The Return of the Pharaoh” by Nicholas Meyer (Minotaur Books) A missing duke, the tomb of Thutmose IV and Sherlock Holmes all converge in “The Return of the Pharaoh,” the newest installment of Nicholas Meyer’s take on the adventures of the world-renowned detective. Meyer’s book brings readers to early 20th...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
horrornews.net

The Film Detective Releases Limited Deluxe Edition of ‘The Sherlock Holmes Vault Collection’

Featuring four beautifully restored, rare Sherlock Holmes mysteries starring Arthur Wontner and Reginald Owen and exclusive collector’s items, available Nov. 2-26 Cinedigm announced today that The Film Detective, the classic film restoration and streaming company, has opened its online, e-commerce store for its highly-anticipated deluxe edition of The Sherlock Holmes Vault Collection, available Nov. 2-26.
MOVIES
Citizen Tribune

Walters State Theatre to put on ‘The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes’

Walters State Theatre is coming back to the stage in a big way, presenting not one, but four great Sherlock Holmes mysteries featuring four great actors in the title role. The show opens Nov. 18 and will mark the first live, in-person theatre performance at the college since “Mr. Burns: A Post Electric Play” in October, 2019.
THEATER & DANCE
gamesasylum.com

Out this week: Battlefield 2042, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One, Grow: Song of the Evertree, A Short Hike, more

The standard edition of EA’s Battlefield 2042 launches this week. Following last week’s early access bestowing Gold and Deluxe editions, reviews are starting to surface. Scores are mixed so far – for every 9/10 there’s seemingly a 7/10. EGM felt it deserved top marks (5/5) while Stevivor couldn’t find many...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
waytoomany.games

Review – Sherlock Holmes Chapter One

I’ve always been a sucker for a good mystery, so it’s only natural that my penchant for mystery novels would spill over into which video games I tend to enjoy. Although, for some reason I have yet to play an actual Sherlock Holmes based game. I have played several titles based off the works of Agatha Christie, such as Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders and Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The First Cases, but it appears I have never actually played any of the games revolving around Arthur Conan Doyle’s famous sleuth. Well, there’s a first time for everything. I’m really happy that my first experience with one of my beloved literary characters was such a good one, with Frogwares’ Sherlock Holmes Chapter One.
VIDEO GAMES
WABE

‘Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery’ is a wildly ambitious reinterpretation at Theatrical Outfit

Who killed Sir Charles Baskerville? Could there be any truth to the legend of a supernatural hound? These questions and more will be unraveled in a new comedic mystery play from Theatrical Outfit. A playful and wildly ambitious reinterpretation of one of Arthur Conan Doyle’s most enduring mystery stories, “Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery,” presents a cast of five brave actors portraying 40 different characters. “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes was joined by actors John Keabler, who plays Sherlock Holmes, and Gina Rickicki, who plays 14 different characters. The show debuts Wednesday at Balzer Theatre at Herren’s and runs through Dec. 19.
ENTERTAINMENT
videochums.com

7 Cool Elden Ring Features

After playing the Elden Ring beta for hours, I figured I'd share some features about the game that I thought were quite cool. Enjoy!. The first thing that struck me as awesome as I played is the jump button. Sure, previous Souls games may allow you to do a little leap forward but you couldn't jump up anywhere yet in Elden Ring, you can jump to scale ruins and even some cliff-sides; how cool is that? Plus, when you consider the fact that you can perform jump attacks to reach flying enemies as well as leap over low attacks, it really opens some new doors combat-wise.
VIDEO GAMES
IndieWire

‘Spider-Man’ Producers Hid Willem Dafoe Under a Cloak to Conceal His Return in ‘No Way Home’

The appearance of the Green Goblin in the second “Spider-Man: No Way Home” trailer, released Tuesday, came close to confirming what fans have speculated for months: That Willem Dafoe would reprise his role as the villain from the previous Tobey Maguire-led superhero trilogy. At a fan event in Los Angeles during which the trailer first premiered, star Tom Holland was on hand to make it official — yes, that’s Dafoe in the Green Goblin suit. “I can talk about this, right? He’s in the trailer,” said Holland, who has earned a reputation for spoiling Marvel secrets. In fact, Dafoe’s appearance in...
MOVIES
Variety

Marvel’s ‘Blade’ Adds Delroy Lindo to Cast

Delroy Lindo is joining the cast of Marvel Studios’ “Blade,” starring Mahershala Ali as the titular human-vampire hybrid. Lindo, who most recently appeared in the Netflix Western “The Harder They Fall,” is the first actor to join the cast since Ali broke the news of the “Blade” reboot at the end of Marvel Studios’ 2019 panel at San Diego Comic-Con. Bassam Tariq (“Mogul Mowgli”) is directing the feature project from a script by Stacy Osei-Kuffour (HBO’s “Watchmen”). It’s unclear who Lindo will be playing, but one strong possibility is Jamal Afari, who in the Marvel comics is the man who raised and...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Marvel’s Hit-Monkey’ Review: Even a Macaque Assassin Can’t Save This Wholly Unnecessary Animated Series

It is very sad to see a monkey die. That fact is not in question. If there’s any reason to care about “Marvel’s Hit Monkey,” the latest Hulu attempt to slap some title branding on a comic book adaptation in the hopes of luring in some eyeballs, it’s that someone should definitely answer for the monkeys dying. As the name of the show might indicate, the one to mete out that vengeance is Hit-Monkey, a Japanese macaque whose quest to track down those responsible for the murder of his tribe leads the 10-episode season along a river of blood and a...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘No Way Home’ and the End of Spider-Man

“They’re starting to come through, and I can’t stop them!” Doctor Strange’s (Benedict Cumberbatch) warning may be bad news for Peter Parker (Tom Holland), but it’s a long-awaited payoff for eager audiences who have waded through years of rumors and theories about the effect the multiverse will have on Parker, the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Sony Universe of Marvel Characters (SUMC). The second trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home showcases a film that is shaping up to be a Spider-Man event — the scale of an Avengers movie — and will bring together three generations of fans who...
MOVIES

