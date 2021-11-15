ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Two men shot at while sitting in Lansing parking lot

By Andrew Birkle
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HMAk5_0cxLX93k00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Two men in Lansing were shot at in the area of Bailey St. and E. Mount Hope Ave. around 2:03 a.m. Monday morning.

The Lansing Police Department says when they arrived they found a 34-year-old man with a gun-shot wound in his lower groin/upper leg area.

Police say they also found a 36-year-old man at the scene who was uninjured.

Officers on the scene determined that the two victims were shot at by two men while sitting in their car in a parking lot.

The suspects then left the scene.

Police say they believe that the first suspect is a man in his 20’s who was wearing all black, and the second suspect was a man in his 20’s wearing a shiny silver or gold coat.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and more details will be provided as they become available.

Authorities say a K9 team tried to track the suspect but were unsuccessful.

<<<This is under investigation and we will continue to keep you updated online and on-air

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WLNS

Crime Stoppers: Police seeking help in armed robberies, burglary case

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is asking for help in three cases this week. One case involves a string of armed robberies in the Lansing area throughout several jurisdictions. Another case involves a separate armed robbery and the final case is a burglary that took place in Lansing. CASE ONE: Police are […]
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lansing, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Lansing, MI
Lansing, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wlns 6 News
WLNS

Four dead after apparent murder-suicide, involving former Baltimore County officer and family

11/19/21 10:37 a.m. — WDVM initially reported that a shooting ensued between police and the car of interest. This information has since been updated, Maryland State Police has specified that no shooting occurred between officers and the suspect. UPDATE 11/19/21 8:04 a.m. — Maryland State Police are calling Thursday’s incident an apparent murder-suicide after identifying […]
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WLNS

No verdict after daylong deliberations by Rittenhouse jury

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) – The jury at Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial deliberated a full day on Tuesday without reaching a verdict over whether he was the instigator in a night of bloodshed in Kenosha or a concerned citizen who came under attack while trying to protect property. The case went to the anonymous jury after […]
KENOSHA, WI
WLNS

WLNS

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
535K+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy