Two men shot at while sitting in Lansing parking lot

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Two men in Lansing were shot at in the area of Bailey St. and E. Mount Hope Ave. around 2:03 a.m. Monday morning.

The Lansing Police Department says when they arrived they found a 34-year-old man with a gun-shot wound in his lower groin/upper leg area.

Police say they also found a 36-year-old man at the scene who was uninjured.

Officers on the scene determined that the two victims were shot at by two men while sitting in their car in a parking lot.

The suspects then left the scene.

Police say they believe that the first suspect is a man in his 20’s who was wearing all black, and the second suspect was a man in his 20’s wearing a shiny silver or gold coat.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and more details will be provided as they become available.

Authorities say a K9 team tried to track the suspect but were unsuccessful.

<<<This is under investigation and we will continue to keep you updated online and on-air

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.