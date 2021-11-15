This park has the most Native American petroglyphs in Missouri

NORFOLK, Neb. – Northeast Community College is recognizing Nebraska’s four federally-recognized tribes with a special flag display. The presentation, located in the upper-level atrium in the College’s new Union 73, features flags of the Omaha Nation of Nebraska and Iowa, Ponca, Santee Sioux, and Winnebago tribes. Pam Saalfeld, director of the Office for Global and Multicultural Engagement at Northeast, said the exhibit is in celebration of Native American Heritage Month and will remain on display through the month of November.
