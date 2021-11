Will Aaron Rodgers be eligible to return to the Green Bay Packers for their Week 10 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks?. The Green Bay Packers seemingly had all of the momentum in the NFC after handing the Arizona Cardinals their first loss of the season in Week 8. Said momentum was halted after the team ruled out quarterback Aaron Rodgers for their Week 9 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs after he tested positive for COVID-19. It was confirmed that Rodgers is unvaccinated.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO