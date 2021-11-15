ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Jalen Suggs (ankle) participates in Magic shootaround

By Josh Levinson
numberfire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrlando Magic point guard Jalen Suggs (ankle) participated in the morning shootaround on Monday. Suggs injured his ankle in the fourth quarter of Saturday's game against the Washington Wizards. The...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'It's just a matter of time': Magic confident shots will fall for Jalen Suggs

Orlando Magic rookie Jalen Suggs has struggled to shoot the ball this season, but the team is confident the shots will begin to fall for the fifth pick. The shooting struggles continued Friday for Suggs as the Magic lost to the San Antonio Spurs, 102-89. Suggs finished the contest with 12 points, three assists, two blocked shots and one rebound in 27 minutes. He shot just 4-of-11 from the field, including 1-of-6 from 3-point range.
NBA
FanSided

Orlando Magic: Jalen Suggs was always going to struggle

If you are a fan of the Orlando Magic, then this season has gone as expected so far, but with a few surprises thrown in for good measure. The team is losing more than they are winning, but the right young players are improving their game and showing that they can be long-term solutions for the franchise.
NBA
orlandopinstripedpost.com

Jalen Suggs exits Magic-Wizards game with ankle injury

An ugly night for the Magic got uglier when Jalen Suggs exited early with an ankle injury. The rookie rolled his ankle at the defensive end early in the fourth quarter of the Magic’s 104-92 loss to the Wizards on Saturday night. Suggs limped off the court and did not return.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Magic: Jalen Suggs a game-time decision vs. Hawks on Monday

Orlando Magic rookie Jalen Suggs will be a game-time decision on Monday against the Atlanta Hawks with a sprained right ankle, head coach Jamahl Mosley said at shootaround. Suggs initially suffered the injury on Saturday 33 seconds into the fourth quarter against the Washington Wizards after he appeared to swat the ball away from a defender. He walked off the court under his own power, but he did not return to the contest.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Magic rookie Jalen Suggs will start on Wednesday vs. Knicks

Orlando Magic rookie Jalen Suggs will return to the starting lineup on Wednesday on the road against the New York Knicks, head coach Jamahl Mosley said. Suggs did not play on Monday as the Magic began a five-game road trip versus the Atlanta Hawks due to a sprained right ankle. He had participated in shootaround on Monday morning but the team ultimately opted to hold him out.
NBA
FanSided

Jalen Suggs shows up with confidence on big stage for Orlando Magic

Jalen Suggs has repeated the same message as questions about his early struggles continue to mount. He is staying confident and he is getting that reminder and faith from his teammates. He praised the organization for staying behind him as he figures things out in the league. Still, some sharp...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jalen Suggs
Person
Terrence Ross
Person
Gary Harris
ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons confronts Joel Embiid, Doc Rivers after Sixers practice blow-up

The Ben Simmons saga with the Philadelphia 76ers has entered a new chapter in what feels like an endless novel rivaling Game of Thrones at this point. In the latest twist in the tale, Ben Simmons had a meeting with Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid, and the rest of the Sixers after the highly-publicized practice feud that resulted in Simmons getting sent home.
NBA
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: The big 3 is about to become the big 4

The Chicago Bulls are a very good team right now. After sweeping both games in Los Angeles, they are 10-4 on the season. They have had different people step up in every game, but this year’s offseason is a big reason they are so good. The organization has done so well with bringing in the perfect pieces to help them win.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shootaround#The Washington Wizards#The Atlanta Hawks#Numberfire
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Juwan Howard News

Juwan Howard has left a fast impression at his alma mater, and Michigan officially rewarded its head men’s basketball coach on Tuesday. Howard signed a five-year contract extension with UM yesterday. This locks the former Wolverine in through the 2025-26 season and comes with a “significant” pay increase. After going...
COLLEGE SPORTS
firstsportz.com

Watch: Russell Westbrook embarrasses himself with yet another Shaqtin’ moment in Lakers vs Bucks

It seems like Russell Westbrook is currently lacking consistency on the offensive end for the purple and gold army. Having to be the ball handler for the 2020 NBA Champions, the highest triple-double scorer has not been able to keep himself away from embarrassing plays and flops in the 2021-22 season and during the Lakers vs Bucks most recent game, he only added into the same list.
NBA
Robb Report

Ben Simmons’s $5 Million Philadelphia Mansion Has a Whole Room Just for Video Games

Ben Simmons may be leaving Philly for good this time. The guard’s tumultuous relationship with his team, the Philadelphia 76ers, seems to have reached a tipping point. Simmons has reportedly requested to be traded, despite having four years left on his $177 million contract. It’s a decision that comes on the heels of a lot of back and forth—the athlete has missed four preseason games this year as well as team practices, resulting in $1.4 million in fines. But the strongest piece of evidence that he’s ready to jump ship? He’s just listed his home in the City of Brotherly Love...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

NBA Twitter bowing down to Stephen Curry, monster performance for Warriors

Stephen Curry delivered a vintage superstar performance for the Warriors against the Hawks and NBA Twitter couldn’t help but fawn over him. NBA fans were promised on Monday night that they would be getting a high-octane matchup between two of the league’s most explosive players, Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Hawks guard Trae Young. As it turns out, though, Curry wasn’t about to make it a fair fight.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy