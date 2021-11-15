Canucks' Travis Hamonic: Recalled from Abbotsford

Coming off their most thrilling victory of the season and first home win in over 600 days, the Vancouver Canucks took the ice for practice at Rogers Arena Thursday morning. There’s little doubt that the Canucks’ third period on Tuesday night against the Rangers was the best period of hockey they’ve played this season.
Hamonic produced an assist in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Predators. Hamonic set up Brock Boeser's goal late in the first period. The assist was Hamonic's first point in two contests this year. The 31-year-old was away from the Canucks to attend to a personal matter early in the season, but he should function as a top-four defenseman once he's up to speed. He hasn't topped the 20-point mark since 2015-16, but Hamonic could provide a boost to fantasy managers in need of blocked shots.
Vancouver Canucks coach Travis Green says winger Tyler Motte will be with the team for its upcoming three-game U.S. road swing, while defenceman Travis Hamonic will not be on the trip. Motte returned to practice with the Canucks on Monday after undergoing spinal surgery in June. He has not played...
The Colorado Avalanche swapped out young players this week, giving each a chance to readjust. A day after Sampo Ranta (no points, -4 through 10 games) was reassigned to the Colorado Eagles of the AHL, Alex Newhook was recalled from Loveland after going on another scoring tear in the minors.
Jack Rathbone’s first AHL adventure was filled with plenty of flash and dash. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. The Canucks’ rookie defenceman transitioned from taxi-squad practices in Vancouver during the compacted 2020-21 season to a producer in Utica, N.Y., with nine points (2-7) in eight games for the Comets. It earned a promotion back to the big-club lineup where he teased again with three points in eight games, including his first NHL goal.
The Vancouver Canucks announced that defenceman Jack Rathbone has been recalled from Abbotsford while defenceman Travis Hamonic was loaned to the AHL on Wednesday morning. This transaction gives both players a chance to get into game action. The Abbotsford Canucks have games this weekend on Friday and Sunday against the San Jose Barracuda. Meanwhile, Vancouver hits the road for a three-game road trip through Colorado on Thursday, Vegas on Saturday, and Anaheim on Sunday before returning home to play the Avalanche on Wednesday.
Rathbone was elevated from AHL Abbotsford on Wednesday. Rathbone will join the Canucks for a three-game swing through Colorado, Vegas and Anaheim while Travis Hamonic was flipped to the minors in a corresponding move. With Hamonic unvaccinated against COVID-19, the Canucks likely won't bring him to the United States for road games due to Canada's quarantine protocols. As such, Rathbone should get opportunities to at least practice with the team even if he isn't in the lineup.
The Vancouver Canucks have officially assigned Travis Hamonic to the AHL as they head out on a three-game road trip to the U.S. As Ben Kuzma of Postmedia points out on Twitter, Hamonic is not considered fully vaccinated, so if he traveled with the team, he would face quarantine restrictions upon his return to Canada. Instead, the team has recalled Jack Rathbone for the trip and placed Luke Schenn on injured reserve.
It’s no secret that the Vancouver Canucks have stumbled out of the gate to start the 2021-22 season. With struggles, come scrutiny from the media and fanbase, especially in a rabid Canadian hockey market like Vancouver. Now sporting a mediocre record of 5-9-2, a historically bad penalty kill, and a defensive system that looks like swiss cheese, everyone is looking for answers.
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Nazem Kadri and Mikko Rantanen each had a goal and two assists as the Colorado Avalanche beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-2 on Wednesday night. Cale Makar had a goal and an assist and Gabriel Landeskog added an empty-netter for the Avalanche. Darcy Kuemper stopped 30 shots. The Avalanche have been […]
After only ten games, the Vancouver Canucks have already seen their fair share of ups and downs. After a relatively successful six-game road trip that saw them finish with a record of 3-2-1, they returned to the friendly confines of Rogers Arena only to lose their first three at home in regulation. On a long seven-game homestand that was supposed to be perfectly set up to rake in wins, they started with an 0-3 record.
RALEIGH, N.C. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled goaltender Alex Lyon from the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL). Lyon, 28, has skated in 22 career NHL games with the Philadelphia Flyers since...
The Buffalo Sabres have recalled goaltender Aaron Dell from the Rochester Americans, the team announced Saturday morning. Dell, 32, signed a one-year contract with Buffalo this summer. In three games with the Amerks, he's 3-0-0 with a .905 save percentage and a 3.01 goals-against average. In 114 career NHL games,...
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled forward Dakota Joshua from the team's AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. Joshua, 25, has dressed in seven games for the Thunderbirds this season, logging four points (one goal, three...
The NHL postponed three Ottawa Senators games on Monday amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team, the first time any North American major professional sports league has been hit by rescheduling this fall because of the coronavirus. Games scheduled for Tuesday at New Jersey, at home Thursday against Nashville and...
Going into their Thursday night battle against the Montreal Canadiens, the Pittsburgh Penguins were riding a three game losing streak.
Not just a three game losing streak but the Pens have been 2-3-2 through the month of November.
Comments / 0