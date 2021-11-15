Canucks' Travis Hamonic: Recalled from Abbotsford

Hamonic produced an assist in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Predators. Hamonic set up Brock Boeser's goal late in the first period. The assist was Hamonic's first point in two contests this year. The 31-year-old was away from the Canucks to attend to a personal matter early in the season, but he should function as a top-four defenseman once he's up to speed. He hasn't topped the 20-point mark since 2015-16, but Hamonic could provide a boost to fantasy managers in need of blocked shots.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO