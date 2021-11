InfoWars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has said that he won’t defend himself in the Sandy Hook lawsuits. “If I spend my time tactically talking to HBO or talking to The Wall Street Journal or running around trying to defend myself from the fake things they’ve launched against me, we’re going to lose the whole country and the planet,” Jones said during his show on Monday. He has been found guilty by default in all four defamation cases brought by the families of victims of the Sandy Hook school shooting tragedy.A judge in Connecticut issued rulings in a...

