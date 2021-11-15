Tesla's Stock Keeps Dipping: What Might Be Next?
Tesla was down 4.25% at $989.54 at press time. Resistance in what technical traders call a pennant pattern was broken a couple of months ago and the stock saw a large push...www.benzinga.com
Tesla was down 4.25% at $989.54 at press time. Resistance in what technical traders call a pennant pattern was broken a couple of months ago and the stock saw a large push...www.benzinga.com
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0