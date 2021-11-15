Tesla's Stock Keeps Dipping: What Might Be Next?

Nokia stock (NYSE: NOK) is down more than 5% in just one month (21 trading days), completely underperforming the S&P 500 which was up just a little under 5%. If you look at the change over the last five and ten days, too, the stock has returned -4.6% and -1.8%, respectively, thus having underperformed the market on both occasions. Nokia reported steady growth in its recent Q3 2021 earnings at the end of October, with revenue rising to $6.13 billion from $6 billion in Q3 ’20. Additionally, gross margins rose from 37.1% to 40.7% over this period, while operating margins rose from 6.6% to 9.3%. This helped the company’s EPS to rise from $0.03 in Q3 2020 to $0.07 in Q3 2021.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO