SCC (32-0) rallied from a 7-2 deficit in the fifth set scoring 13 of the next 17 points to take the deciding set and the CIF title. “It was a battle, a true one versus two. I’m so proud of the girls and how they played,” Wiseburn assistant coach Mylah Wessels said. “We just got fatigued at the end and I think they started overthinking everything as they started seeing the finish line up 7-2 in the fifth set. We just got out of system there and things got a little funky and it was hard to get it back after that.”

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO