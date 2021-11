Volunteer drivers are being sought by the Veterans Administration to take veterans from the Benton Harbor, St. Joseph, and Niles areas to appointments at the VA medical center in Battle Creek. The agency says it will provide the vans, and the trips are all on weekdays. To serve as a volunteer, a driver must go through an orientation, pass a background check, get a physical, provide proof of COVID vaccination, and have a license and auto insurance. Anyone who would like to serve can contact the VA.

BATTLE CREEK, MI ・ 10 DAYS AGO