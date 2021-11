Flower Mound Mayor Pro Tem Ben Bumgarner announced Monday that he is running for the local seat in the Texas House of Representatives. On his Facebook page, Bumgarner said that “after much prayer and reflection I have deduced that I will be running” for the Republican nomination for House District 63, which represents much of southern Denton County and has been held by Tan Parker, R-Flower Mound since 2006. Instead of seeking reelection, Parker is running for the local State Senate District 12 seat, which is currently held by Jane Nelson, R-Flower Mound, who announced this year that she won’t seek reelection.

FLOWER MOUND, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO