As a book lover and self-declared book collector, I am constantly reimagining and rotating my collection to display different titles based on color and design. Over the years, my book collection has transformed into more than just a library. Rather, it has become a source of interior design inspiration and an outlet for creative energy. When it comes to styling books in your home decor, the possibilities are endless (no, you don’t need to be limited by a bookshelf). If you’re like me and want to give your book storage a refresh, try some of these unconventional methods to store books and elevate your home decor.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 14 DAYS AGO