Scott Satterfield Recaps Syracuse, Previews Duke

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With Lamar Jackson in town for his jersey retirement, Louisville (5-5, 3-4 ACC) was able to put on a show for the former Heisman Trophy winner, routing Syracuse to the tune 41-3.

Next up, the Cardinals will be hitting the road for the final time this season to face Duke (3-7, 0-6 ACC) in Durham, N.C. Kickoff against the Blue Devils is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Prior to their upcoming matchup, head coach Scott Satterfield took time to meet with the media. He discussed the previous game against Syracuse, previewed the upcoming game vs. Duke, and more.

Below is the transcript from Satterfield's press conference, as well as the video:

(Opening Statement)

“We got a nice win on a great day for Lamar (Jackson) and our program. Great celebration and it was neat to be a part of it and to witness that. We had such a big lead coming out for the second half and we’re trying to warm up, we’ve got the band out there and that was pretty cool to be able to see Lamar have his number retired and then he came in the locker room after the game and talked to our guys. It was just an honor for me. I didn't coach him but heard so much about him to be around him for that day in that special occasion, was pretty neat and we’ll remember that forever. For us, more importantly to get that win was huge, and now it's a short week, which is always challenging. You look back to the first part of the season, we had to play three games in 12 days and our guys handled that well. We've been able to do this before and handled it well. We had a good practice last night it was a little bit longer than what a normal Sunday would be. We're going to practice tonight a little bit later to give our coaches time to prepare. This will be like a Tuesday and Wednesday practice combined into one which is always difficult and then tomorrow is our walkthrough. This week is going to fly by and then we'll be on the plane on Wednesday to travel to Duke. When you're playing a short week like this, I think you’ve got to scale back a little bit. You can't do a ton of things because you just don't have time to work at it and then to get our guys to play fast. That's our whole key for this week is to get practice fast. I just met with our leadership group and to go out here tonight and to practice fast and be focused and intent on what we have. We know what we have in front of us We have the opportunity to win our sixth game and get bowl eligibility and we want that, and our players want that. We’ve got to practice that way for that to happen. I think everyone wants to look at Duke’s record and their last few games and haven't played as well. The one thing that stands out to me when I look at them is that when they play at home, they play like a different team compared to when they're on the road. They've played four out of the last six on the road, which has been difficult, and they started the season off 3-1 and all three of those wins were at home. The two losses at home this year, they had Georgia Tech 31-27 and Georgia Tech had to go 90 yards with no timeouts to win it and they did. They played a Pitt team which is arguably one of the best teams in the ACC and they scored 29 points on a really good defense, so they have played a lot better at home. Last week, their starting quarterback didn't play, and they had to play a freshman quarterback and ended up making a switch at halftime and played another freshman who rushed for over 100 yards and did some good things. I’m not really sure who their quarterback will be this week. They have one of the best running backs in the country, Mateo (Durant) his rushed for over 1,000 yards on the season. He’s very similar to Sean (Tucker) who we had last week and who was another outstanding running back as well. We know what's at stake. I think offensively they've put up some good numbers and obviously our defense needs to have a great week this week to prepare for them. We're looking forward to it. We’re headed down to Durham, where I was born and grew up. I've never played or coached in Wallace-Wade Stadium, and I grew up five minutes from it. This will be pretty cool for me to be able to go back to my hometown and where I grew up, to be able to coach and play in this stadium. It's actually where I went to my first football camp when I was seven years old. Steve Spurrier was the offensive coordinator back then so a lot of history there but I'm excited about going back and coaching a game in the stadium.”

(On the opportunity to be bowl eligible and what it would mean for the program)

“We certainly talk to our guys about it. I think that's a goal of ours. We set it at the beginning of the season. We're certainly right there on the cusp of it. I think it's the elephant in the room. We want to talk about it. We know what we're playing for this week, and we know what we're preparing for, it's great motivation for us. You talk about this being the second season going to a bowl game out of three and I think it's great, it’s what we want to do, to be playing for bowls every year and contending for those championships. We talked about how we want to finish the season. I think everybody remembers that. It also propels you into the next season. It propels you into recruiting so it's an exciting time for us and we're excited to be able to get out on the field and albeit a short week, we're playing Thursday night on national TV, I think that's awesome too for our program. I know recruits across the country are going to be watching the game as well as our fans.”

(On keeping the team’s energy level high and avoiding complacency)

“I hope we can avoid being complacent and it’s all about our preparation. There's great motivation for this game to so we can have that extra three weeks of practice to get ready to go play in a bowl game. I think for us, we've been on the cusp of a lot of these games and our guys continue to fight and strive to get over the hump and win these games. We finally put one together with a complete team win and that's encouraging. Hopefully our guys are fired up to know we can play this way no matter who we're playing and to say, ‘let's go out let's put this thing together’. It doesn’t matter who you’re playing, anybody can beat you, so we better be ready to rock and roll.”

(On Hassan Hall transferring)

“I don't know why anybody decides to leave in the middle of the season, particularly when you are playing. It is like anybody else that decides to do that, that is what they felt was right for them. It is what it is, but I think it really has come into play the last few years with the opt outs and stuff like that. I think you should finish out the season. That is my opinion, but each individual person has their own opinions and if that's what they feel they have to do and that's what they are going to do. We are not going to stand in their way.”

(On a different kind of energy around the team last game)

“It was huge. We were coming off two difficult losses right there at the end and we needed a win like Saturday. I think that was huge to not to go out there and have another close game where we win it at the end. We needed to go out and dominate a game like we are capable of doing and put it all together. I think we've done it a few times throughout the season. I think about the first half of Florida State we played really well as a team and there's been some other sparks in other games. I think this was the first time this year that we did all three phases. It was a complete team win and the game was not close there in a second half. It was huge for our guys to be able to have that happen and hopefully that will give us confidence to know we can do that because Syracuse was a good team. We talked about it, they were 5-4, losing three games by three points, so to be able to go out and do it like that was huge for our guys.”

(On Jawhar Jordan and more opportunities for running backs with Hall transferring)

“I think Saturday was the first time I have really seen him do anything. He was hurt in camp so really didn't get a chance to see him scrimmage or play in the first two months of the season. It was pretty neat for him to be able to go out and play against a team where he knew a bunch of the guys. I thought he ran hard. He did a lot of good things. He made a couple guys miss when we didn't block very well, and he still hit some big runs. He's got some juice in the legs. I think he can run; he's got some speed, so hopefully he will continue to get work into the mix. We still have (Maurice) Burkley there as well, so there are currently four capable backs that we think can get in there and play and help us out. It was good for (Jalen) Mitchell to get over 100 yards again Saturday. That was nice. (Trevion) Cooley still playing and learning the game, learning what we're trying to do, so we are glad to have several backs that we can be able to put in there if we need be. We will see how the how it works out on Thursday.”

(On the defense’s latest performances against the run)

“It gives us great confidence. We know that we have to stop the run this week, so our defensive prep today will be centered around stopping the run. We know that is a strength of Duke and a big part of what they're trying to do. I think it does give you confidence to know what we have been able to do that the last three or four games against some good running attacks and keep those guys in check. That will be imperative this Thursday night because if they are able to run the football then it opens up everything. We have to fit well; our guys have to be where they are supposed to be. We have to tackle well, and I think we've done that the last few weeks. Where we have been hurt defensively is the throw game, giving up some big plays in the throw game. I thought that we did an outstanding job Saturday with that as well, holding Syracuse to 40 yards passing. I think if you do shut the run game down then obviously your defense plays a lot better in the throw game because they can't play action as much. If they do throw it, then it is easier to see what is happening. We have to play good in the run game and shut that down this week.”

(On third down percentage despite recent play of offensive line)

“We have done a lot better to get into manageable down and distances. We have done really good in third-and-long this year. We have not been good in third-and-short or third-and-medium, which is unbelievable to me. It is hard to explain. We go back and look at the film. I feel like it's just one block here or one throw here or one route here, and it so happens to be on some of those third downs. I feel like Saturday we did a lot better on third down, particularly in the first three quarters. Later in the game, we didn't do as well but we converted on some. We hit some touchdowns on some of those third downs, which was good. With the one to (Jordan) Watkins, I know was a third-down and two call. It was a great throw and catch. It is one of those things that we haven’t been good at that. There is not one reason why; there has been several things to happen. I remember one of the third-and-short plays on Saturday, we went inside zone and got beat across the line and the defense hits us in the backfield. It is just one block here or one throw here to be able to get those. We have to be better at it. I do like the fact we I think we are maybe number one of the conference in sacks given up. We flipped the script on that from our first year, which has been tremendous. I do I think our offensive line has played very well this year in that regard, tackles for loss, not given up the sacks, giving Malik (Cunningham) time to throw the football has been better. I think those guys are really jelled and meshed well, we are playing about seven those guys and it's been good to see.”

(On Ahmari Huggins-Bruce)

“He's still learning. He's learning the offense and where we are trying to put them in that. He's playing the slot receiver, which we do a lot of things with that receiver with the motions, the fly motions, the jet motions and all those type things. We were able to get him loose with some of those Saturday, which was good. You see what he can do when the ball is in his hands, he's very explosive and he's fast now. He's not one of those guys who has to get going a little bit. He also runs scared, which I like, because he's not really big so he doesn't want to get hit by those guys, so he turns on the afterburners. He broke some tackles Saturday, which was good, because, again, he's not that big and he lowered his head at the goal line to try to get that touchdown and he got it. I think he's got a lot of potential. It's really going to be up to him, how much he wants to continue to work. I talked about it Saturday how Tyler Harrell has worked himself into where he's at right now because he was an extremely hard worker and he's still working at his craft to get better as a route runner, but it's paying off for him and I think (Amari) Huggins (Bruce) could be the same way if he'll continue to work. He's got tons of potential in the slot. That's what we lacked, in the Clemson game, was the slot receiver. We didn't get much at production out of that, which I'm glad we did this past week. We have to continue to be able to expand on that position.”

(On if Ahmari Huggins-Bruce is stronger than what people think)

“Probably, but I do think there's a lot of quick twitch there in the muscles where he's very explosive. When you're like that and, here comes a defender, you're going to explode up into them, and be able to break some of those tackles. He's got pretty good vision as well and he's got good hands, he can catch the football. For him, it's just a matter of continuing to learn the offense and I think the more he learns, the more things we can do with him and then the better he'll be.”

(On playing close to home at Duke)

“I grew up right there beside Duke University, and the rec league team that I played with was Hillandale, that's where I went to elementary school, which was again, five minutes from Duke. We played in a county stadium there growing up and we had a concession stand at Duke where my mom worked and sold out of the concession stand, but that's how we raised money for our rec league team. Us players had to sell 10 programs to get into games free, so I grew up going to every Duke football game from the time I was seven to 12. I was always out there hustling those programs so I could get into the game free, and usually when we got into games, we would just go play football and try to find some grass field or something, we didn't watch the games but that's kids, we were just trying to play. I just remember going to a bunch of those games and just experiencing Duke football back in the day. I never really pulled for them or anything, but I we were just right there and that was just one of the things we did, we went to Duke football games every Saturday after we finished playing. It's kind of funny because when then I tore my ACL in high school, I had to do all my rehab in the press box right there at Wallace Wade because they had an orthopedic clinic so my junior year of high school, I was there every day doing that. So, I spent a ton of time there and I camped there a bunch, but I've never played there and never coached there. There's been a lot of changes over the years, they used to have a track around their field and they took the track out and they built the indoor back behind the stadium there, now they have the practice fields. It's a great setup now, compared to what it used to be. For me, it's just really cool, as a kid growing up, loving football, and I was always in that stadium. It's going to be awesome to be able to go back and play in that stadium.”

(On the team’s health status)

“Yeah, we're actually in great shape. For us, particularly having a short week and not having anybody dinged up. We played a bunch of guys on Saturday, so we were able to get some of the starters out and we're in really good shape. Everybody's good to go. We don't have anybody that's not. (Malik) Cunningham is healthy. I think everybody came out of that game very healthy. We are trying to (Kameron) Wilson back. He's been out for a few weeks so we're trying to get him into practice. He may be close to being ready this week, it's going to be close since it's a short week. If we played Saturday, he would definitely be ready, but he'll be one that that we're trying to get back. He practiced a little bit yesterday, so we'll see where he's at, but everybody else is good to go.”

(On Yasir Abdullah’s production on defense)

“He's had a great year. I think he's second in the ACC in sacks, one of the top tackles for loss guys. He's had just an outstanding year coming off the edge. He's got a motor. He's gotten bigger and stronger over the offseason, and I think that what we are trying to do scheme wise has freed him up and put him one on one with some guys and he's able to beat those guys. Again, I think he's going to continue to get better and better. He's a hard worker. I'm proud of our defense, we have close to 30 sacks on the season right now with a couple of games left. We haven't had that in a while. Hopefully we'll continue to elevate that number, but he's been a big part of that along with the defensive line, they've been getting after the passer which has been really good. It's good to see, but hopefully Yasir (Abdullah) will continue and be one of the top sack guys as we head to the end of the season.”

(Photo of Scott Satterfield, Louisville Players: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

