ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

‘Got my swagger back:’ Video turned into a secret weapon for Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

By Heidi Schmidt
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t8fOR_0cxLU6EW00

LAS VEGAS — Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce dropped a hint during a post-game interview following the Chiefs 41-14 win over the Oakland Raiders Sunday night.

Why now is the perfect time to vaccinate your 5 – 11 year old

“I got my swagger back, ahhhhhhh,” Kelce said while shaking his shoulders to wrap up his postgame interview with ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez.

The message began with a tip from a quarterback on the Chiefs practice squad. The theme quickly spread through practice and the locker room.

“Shane Buechele came up to me and showed me this video with this kid and he was saying ‘I got my swagger back.’ That was kinda my motto this week,” Mahomes said. “And I think the whole team kinda got the swag back and we’re gonna try to keep that thing rolling.”

‘Put some sauce with it’: Kelce and Waller share praises in post-game jersey swap

The moment came following a Division 2 State Championship in Detroit in 2014. Jah’wuan Nelson got his swagger back during the game, and everyone knew it after that interview.

Mahomes said he identified with Nelson and the video as soon as he watched it.

“He [Buechele] showed it to me in the QB room we were watching film Monday or Tuesday. ‘Cuz I was saying I need to get my swag back, and he showed me that video. That was like the mojo, the video of the week.”

When asked if there was a single moment that stood out from Sunday’s game that made it seem different from others this season, Mahomes had this to say.

“I think it was in pregame. You could just feel the energy from the guys. I mean everyone was ready to go this game,” Mahomes said.

The Chiefs will need to harness that swagger and be ready for another week because the Dallas Cowboys land at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday, Nov. 21. Kickoff is 3:25 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Makes His Opinion On Dak Prescott Very Clear

In Week 11, two of the league’s premier quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes and Dak Prescott, will face off in a marquee matchup. Ahead of this weekend’s contest between the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys in Arrow Stadium, Mahomes shared his thoughts regarding the QB on the other sideline. “I mean...
NFL
The Spun

Andy Reid Sends Clear Message About Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has officially hit a rough patch this season, but it doesn’t sound like head coach Andy Reid is too worried about it. During this Thursday’s press conference, Reid spoke to the media about Mahomes’ turnover problem. The former MVP already has nine interceptions this season.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shane Buechele
chatsports.com

What's wrong with Patrick Mahomes? Five worrying things I've seen on tape, and how the QB and the Chiefs can get back on track

After the first four games of the season, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was considered a front-runner for the MVP award. He led the NFL in Total QBR (79.4) and touchdown passes (14) and ranked in the top five in several other passing categories. The Chiefs were 2-2, but Mahomes and the offense were doing their part, averaging 6.9 yards per play (first in the NFL) and 31.8 points per game (third).
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#Secret Weapon#Swagger#American Football#The Oakland Raiders#Espn#Jersey
FOX Sports

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are looking scary again in the AFC

For the first time since the conclusion of Week 1, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are back on top of the AFC West. After a thorough demolition of the Las Vegas Raiders in Sin City on Sunday night, the Chiefs finally looked like the team that had made back-to-back Super Bowl appearances coming into this season.
NFL
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes looks like a shell of himself, even with Chiefs winning

The Chiefs held a 13-0 lead over the Packers at halftime in Week 9 but Patrick Mahomes continued to look miles away from his MVP form. If we’re trying to be positive, the Kansas City Chiefs came out in Week 9 and opened up a 13-0 lead over the 7-1 Packers in the first half. For a team that is facing must-win situations every week at this point, that’s good. But if you were watching Patrick Mahomes and the totality of the game, the positives overall are difficult to find.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
UPI News

Patrick Mahomes throws 5 TDs, Chiefs demolish Raiders

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Patrick Mahomes threw for a season-high 406 yards and tossed five touchdowns to beat the Las Vegas Raiders and lead the Kansas City Chiefs into first place in the AFC West division standings. Mahomes completed 35 of 50 passes in the victory Sunday at Allegiant Stadium...
NFL
FanSided

KC Chiefs vs. Raiders: Patrick Mahomes has historic night in Vegas

The Kansas City Chiefs offense looked unrecognizable the first nine weeks. Patrick Mahomes was still throwing for a lot of yards and touchdowns, but also committed a lot of turnovers. He’s had many passes that were inaccurate. But when he was accurate, we witnessed a lot of passes that were either dropped or tipped for an interception.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes roasted for cringe TikTok video with fiancée, brother

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is being roasted for his mood in a TikTok video featuring the QB, his fianceé, Brittany Matthews, and younger brother, Jackson. Jackson filmed a selfie video of himself, Matthews, and the All-Pro QB “enjoying” a hang outside of a bar/restaurant. Well, at least Jackson and Matthews seem to be having a good time. Contrary to the upbeat nature of the MC Hammer remix Jackson puts over the TikTok, Patrick doesn’t exactly emit exuberance towards the camera.
NFL
KSNT News

KSNT News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
470K+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy