ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego County, NY

Car crash kills Oswego County man and woman

By Isabella Colello
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kIKhg_0cxLTyPM00

MEXICO, N.Y. ( WWTI ) — A car crash on Sunday afternoon killed two in Oswego County. New York State Police confirmed that on November 14, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Route 3 at the intersection of Munger Hill Road in the town of Mexico, New York.

Pickup truck crashes into Loughberry Lake

A preliminary investigation led by state police determined that a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by Christopher S. Rogers, age 34 from Sandy Creek, was traveling west on Munger Hill Road. Police say Rogers failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection with State Route 3.

According to Police, Roger’s vehicle was then hit by a 2004 Ford Flatbed truck operated by James E. Weston from Mexico, New York. Both Rogers and his passenger, Crystal L. Abbott, age 35, from Mexico, were both pronounced dead on the scene. Weston was not injured in the crash.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mexico, NY
Mexico, NY
Accidents
County
Oswego County, NY
Oswego County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Sandy Creek, NY
Mexico, NY
Crime & Safety
Oswego County, NY
Accidents
NEWS10 ABC

Four dead after apparent murder-suicide, involving former Baltimore County officer and family

11/19/21 10:37 a.m. — WDVM initially reported that a shooting ensued between police and the car of interest. This information has since been updated, Maryland State Police has specified that no shooting occurred between officers and the suspect. UPDATE 11/19/21 8:04 a.m. — Maryland State Police are calling Thursday’s incident an apparent murder-suicide after identifying […]
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#New York State Police#Weather#State Route 3#Ford Flatbed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy