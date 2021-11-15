ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delays expected on River Street in Troy for paving, King Street closed

By Sara Rizzo
 3 days ago

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — City officials in Troy have issued a traffic advisory for paving on River Street starting at 6 a.m. on November 16. The paving will be between Hoosick Street and Federal Street.

King Street will be closed between Federal Street and River Street during this time. Officials said northbound traffic will be detoured to Federal Street.

Rensselaer County reaches goal for paving county roads

Officials said traffic delays are expected. Motorists are asked to reduce speed, follow detours, watch for flaggers and use caution when driving through the work zone. Local emergency services have been notified of traffic restrictions.

Troy asking residents to take an online survey to identify lead service lines

Troy is asking residents to take an online survey to identify lead service lines at privately-owned homes and properties. Troy’s water mains do not contain lead, the water service line running from the water main to your home may be made of lead, especially if your house was built before 1940. The survey and instructions are available at www.troyny.gov/lead
