Delays expected on River Street in Troy for paving, King Street closed

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — City officials in Troy have issued a traffic advisory for paving on River Street starting at 6 a.m. on November 16. The paving will be between Hoosick Street and Federal Street.

King Street will be closed between Federal Street and River Street during this time. Officials said northbound traffic will be detoured to Federal Street.

Officials said traffic delays are expected. Motorists are asked to reduce speed, follow detours, watch for flaggers and use caution when driving through the work zone. Local emergency services have been notified of traffic restrictions.

