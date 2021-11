Season Wrap-up The Roadrunners finish up their extraordinary season with a record of 13-1-1. Very impressive and also not to forget the Roadrunners secured a Conference title for the second consecutive season. Also to mention their last game was very decisive for the division title. These Roadrunners girls are of level meaning in the past years they have been on their game and been collecting titles each year. This program of women’s soccer is Success with the help of their head coach Tanaka. With last week’s result Rio Hondo managed to earn themselves a bye week and also become a top seed. Along with these little perks they are also hosting the game. Which potentially is key for trying to make it onto the final round. Best of all the winner earns a spot into the Regional Playoffs. Both final and third place games are scheduled for November 12 at El Camino.

SOCCER ・ 9 DAYS AGO