Earlier this week, astronauts onboard the International Space Station rushed to seek shelter. The near-evacuation was not caused by an unpredictable space weather event or the millions of pieces of remains of existing space objects and rocket launchers left there since the beginning of the Space Age. Read more: Russian anti-satellite weapon test: What happened and what are the risks? The lives of astronauts were temporarily threatened by a cloud of orbital debris — space junk — created by...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 21 HOURS AGO