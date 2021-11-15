Huckberry Has Just One Sitewide Sale a Year and It's Today

Brooklinen's best-selling sheets, duvet covers, and comforters don’t come cheap, but according to scores of satisfied customers, they’re worth every (pretty) penny you’ll shell out for the bed-ready goods. The brand’s linens are easy to wash, built to last, and — most importantly — comfortably conducive to that rejuvenating night's sleep everyone's always talking about. Well, we’ve got some good news — you don't actually have to cough up all that cash because Brooklinen just unleashed a quick-hit sale in honor of Singles Day, with 15% off sitewide from now until 11:59 PM on November 11. Because bundling Brooklinen’s sheet sets already affords shoppers some convenient savings, this extra price-chop is an added incentive to up your bedding game (or that of someone on your holiday shopping list). But you have to hustle — Singles Day is just that, and you only have a handful of hours to shop the sale. Oh, and to sweeten the solo-celebration markdowns, the brand’s bestsellers are now available in a palette of cheery, limited-edition colors and prints. Below we've lined up everything from beloved bedding sets to colorful comforters worth scoring for 15% off.

