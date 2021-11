The economic pain you're currently feeling isn't an accident. It's on purpose. Democrats have made deliberate policy decisions to get us where we are today. So it’s wrong to suggest the multiple crises facing our country – the border crisis, energy crisis and inflation crisis – are a result of the Biden administration’s mistakes or incompetency. Because that would suggest they don’t want these results. On the contrary, they do.

