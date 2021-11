Ned Monahan, Spotify’s head of global hits and overseer of several of the platforms top playlists, is leaving the company, a rep confirmed to Variety. His next move has not been made public, although Hits, which first reported the news, says that he’s going to an unspecified start-up label. Monahan, with global hits lead Becky Bass, oversaw Spotify’s most popular playlist — Today’s Top Hits, which boasts more than 27 million subscribers — as well as the influential New Music Friday, which Variety covered extensively last year, as well as several other playlists. His successor has not been named but that...

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO