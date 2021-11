Ree Drummond took to social media to honor her brother Michael Smith, who died at age 54. Ree called her sibling her ‘first friend’ in the tribute. Ree Drummond‘s brother Michael Smith passed away on Saturday, October 30 at the age of 54. The Pioneer Woman, 52, honored her late sibling four days later by sharing a heartfelt message about Michael on her Facebook page. “It isn’t possible to sum up the life of someone as perfectly wonderful as my brother Michael, so right now I won’t try,” Ree said at the start of her message. The Food Network star also shared three black-and-white images of the brother-sister duo when they were kids, as well as a more recent photo of Michael.

CELEBRITIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO